“Fireside Chats with Leading Ladies”
The Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative (CTSC) of Cleveland will collaborate with several local healthcare organizations to host a four-part “Fireside Chats with Leading Ladies” series in March in honor of Women’s History Month. During the series, women will share their journeys to leadership, how they elevate...
Conversation with three nursing icons and Black history-makers
The Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing will host a conversation with three nursing icons and Black history-makers Thursday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. in Samson Pavilion’s tiered classroom and South Winter Garden. This panel discussion will feature:. Barbara Nichols (GRS ’66, nursing), the first black president of the...
Celebrating CWRU women in STEM
In the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Case Western Reserve, PhD student Victoria Laney isn’t only working on research to help make cancer detection more accessible. She’s also offering mentorship for other women in STEM, one of countless women across the university to share her talents in the sciences. It’s a dynamic that makes the CWRU community special—only a quarter of all Americans working in STEM in 2019 were women (U.S. Census Bureau)—and it’s one that International Day of Women and Girls in Science (Feb. 11) seeks to celebrate.
Apply to serve on the Academic Integrity Board
The Academic Integrity Board (AIB) is accepting applications for new members. To apply to the AIB, you must be a full-time undergraduate student who has completed at least one semester and be in good standing at CWRU. The Academic Integrity Board is a group of students, faculty members and administrators...
Learn from fellow faculty members through UCITE program
University Center for Innovation in Teaching and Education (UCITE) invites faculty members to participate in the spring 2023 Teachers Observing Teachers Experience (TOTEs). Through this program, volunteer Case Western Reserve University faculty members will open their classrooms to their peers in the spirit of sharing their passion for teaching and commitment to student learning.
No. 12 Women’s Tennis Sweeps Two Home Duals
The 12th-ranked Case Western Reserve University women's tennis team swept a pair of home duals on Saturday at the Mayfield Village Racquet Club in Mayfield, Ohio, defeating Otterbein University 9-0 and Wittenberg University 9-0. With the two wins, the Spartans improved to 3-0 in dual matches this season. The Cardinals...
International affairs’ Autumn Beechler Stebing begins term as chair-elect of education abroad community
Autumn Beechler Stebing, director of education abroad in Case Western Reserve University’s Center for International Affairs, was recently selected to serve as chair-elect of the Education Abroad Knowledge Community of NAFSA: Association of International Educators. NAFSA is the world’s largest nonprofit association dedicated to international education and exchange, serving...
