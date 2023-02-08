ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining

Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?

Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower As Powell Rally Fades; Treasury Yields Hold Steady

Wall Street opened modestly lower Wednesday as traders faded yesterday's solid equity rally ahead of a $35 billion 10-year note auction later in the session. U.S. stocks nudged lower Wednesday, while the dollar retreated against its global peers, as investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that indicated a balanced assessment of inflation and rate prospects in the world's biggest economy. Powell, who participated in a question-and-answer session...
Most cryptocurrencies are in the red. What is going on?

Today, most of the leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are experiencing a downturn, with losses ranging from 0.03% to 4% in the last 24 hours. Despite this recent dip, Bitcoin’s value has still increased by 40% since the start of the year, rising from $16,000 to its current price of $22,690.
