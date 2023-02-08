Read full article on original website
El-Erian Thinks Fed Officials Are Coordinating To Correct Markets' Grasp Of Powell's Comments
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian has said the tone of Federal Reserve officials in their recent commentary indicates there may be a coordinated attempt by central bankers to ensure markets' understanding of Chair Jerome Powell's statements. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had acknowledged during a discussion...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Dow could drop 1,000 points ‘immediately’ if the Fed goes too big with its next rate hike
Investors are pricing in a mild interest rate hike this week, but if they get something more aggressive, stocks are in trouble, Jeremy Siegel says.
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
The biggest risk to the market is no recession at all in 2023, JPMorgan strategist says
JPMorgan strategist Mike Bell said the biggest market risk is if there is no recession this year and wage growth stays high. That would force the Federal Reserve to raise rates by more than expected to rein in inflation, he told Bloomberg. Both stocks and bonds would decline if the...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
The dollar's steepest slump in over a decade is stalling as the Fed stands ready to push ahead with interest-rate increases
The dollar's steepest slump in more than a decade is stalling after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of further interest rate hikes. Following the Fed's February 1 meeting, the greenback has rebounded by more than 2% from a 21-month low. Despite inflation cooling, a strong January jobs report suggests the...
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining
Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Powell Speech
Investors continued to grapple with Friday's strong jobs report and how it might impact the Fed's decision-making.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors mull remarks by Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday afternoon during a highly anticipated public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 1.4%. In an interview with...
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?
Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower As Powell Rally Fades; Treasury Yields Hold Steady
Wall Street opened modestly lower Wednesday as traders faded yesterday's solid equity rally ahead of a $35 billion 10-year note auction later in the session. U.S. stocks nudged lower Wednesday, while the dollar retreated against its global peers, as investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that indicated a balanced assessment of inflation and rate prospects in the world's biggest economy. Powell, who participated in a question-and-answer session...
Bond Buyers Validate Powell Inflation Call With Massive 10-Year Auction Interest
Foreign buyers snapped-up the largest portion of 10-year notes on auction in more than two decades Wednesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggests inflation will slow "significantly" over the coming year.
