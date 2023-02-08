ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly education advocates celebrate landmark school funding decision finding Pa. system is ‘unconstitutional’

By Eden MacDougall
billypenn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next?

“All witnesses agree that every child can learn,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote. “It is now the obligation of the Legislature, executive branch, and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth.” The post A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick

If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals

Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020

A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …

“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room

CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
penncapital-star.com

Philly City Council panel digs into the factors driving gun violence epidemic

PHILADELPHIA — Poverty, domestic violence, mental illness and substance abuse all contribute to the city’s surge in gun violence, according to a panel convened Monday at City Hall. A roundtable discussion led by City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, brought together city agencies that are working on strategies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our brave officers - and the people we serve - will not be tolerated. Those who seek to do harm can expect that PPD will fervently pursue all appropriate avenues of justice.” ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy