Philly education advocates celebrate landmark school funding decision finding Pa. system is ‘unconstitutional’

Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next?
“All witnesses agree that every child can learn,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote. “It is now the obligation of the Legislature, executive branch, and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth.” The post A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Temple withdrawing free tuition for graduate students on strike
Temple University is cutting off pay, tuition remission and benefits like health care for graduate students participating in a strike. The school said striking students have until March 9 to pay their spring balance in full.
Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick
If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
Temple grad students accuse administrators of strikebreaking tactics
Hundreds of Temple University graduate students and supporters gathered Thursday to speak out against what they say is retaliation from administrators due to their strike for a fair contract.
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
Pa. judge rules state's funding of public education violates students' constitutional rights
Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer found that the state has not fulfilled its obligations to the poorest public schools under the state constitution.
Oh to resign from council, run for mayor in Republican primary
Oh intends to resign on Monday so he can run for mayor in the primary. In doing this, he’ll be joining five of his former colleagues in leaving the legislative body to seek the executive seat.
Delco detention center formerly known as Glen Mills Schools will reopen under new name
Glen Mills Schools, the Delco youth detention center that was shut down after a child-abuse cover-up scandal, will be reopening under a provisional agreement with nonprofit Clock Tower Schools.
Race to be Philly’s fiscal watchdog; House of Umoja doc inspires; Kensington Food Co-op reopens | Morning roundup
Race for city controller: Rhynhart’s deputy faces a crowd. City controller wasn’t originally supposed to be up for grabs this year. The city’s fiscal watchdog is usually voted into office two years after the mayor. Rhynhart’s resignation to run a mayoral campaign, however, triggered a special election....
Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020
A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …
“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room
CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
Landmark Northern Liberties building with American flag mural to be converted into apartments
The Philadelphia Warehousing & Cold Storage building, whose American flag mural painted on an exterior wall is visible from I-95, will be renovated into a 96-unit apartment complex at the southeast edge of Northern Liberties. Zoning permits for the project at 500 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. were issued last week...
Philly City Council panel digs into the factors driving gun violence epidemic
PHILADELPHIA — Poverty, domestic violence, mental illness and substance abuse all contribute to the city’s surge in gun violence, according to a panel convened Monday at City Hall. A roundtable discussion led by City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, brought together city agencies that are working on strategies...
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our brave officers - and the people we serve - will not be tolerated. Those who seek to do harm can expect that PPD will fervently pursue all appropriate avenues of justice.” ...
Protest held after racist video involving students in Philadelphia surfaces
Protesters gathered on Wednesday morning after a racist video surfaced apparently involving students from two schools in Philadelphia.
