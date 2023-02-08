ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union

By By Darlene Superville - Associated Press
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3mKs_0kgJxZFe00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday was headed to Wisconsin, a battleground state he won by the slimmest of margins in 2020 , to press his economic message and other themes from his State of the Union address in the window before his next big speech: announcing a possible reelection bid .

Biden was set to promote his economic plan at a training center run by the Laborers’ International Union of North America in Deforest, near Madison, the White House said.

Addressing the nation Tuesday night , Biden said his plan had helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs across the country since 2021, when he took office.

“Where is it written that America can’t lead the world in manufacturing again?” he said.

At the union center, the Democratic president will meet with workers and apprentices who are learning how to do the jobs that are being created as a result of several pieces of major legislation, some of them passed with Republican support, that Biden signed into law.

The measures include trillions of dollars of spending on pandemic relief, rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, jump-starting the semiconductor chip industry in the United States, and on climate change and health care initiatives.

He also was expected to discuss how Wisconsin was benefiting from the federal largesse.

Biden's trip, one of two stops he has planned this week, is part of a traditional post-State of the Union blitz to at least 20 states by the president, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Cabinet to promote his policies and themes from the speech.

Biden was scheduled to visit Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, to discuss proposals to safeguard Social Security and Medicare, and lower the cost of health care.

In the 2020 election, Biden edged Republican incumbent Donald Trump in Wisconsin by a margin of less than 1 percentage point.

Biden has said he intends to run for a second term in 2024. A formal announcement is expected in the coming months. A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for him, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Why Republican heckling of Biden’s State of the Union mattered

In September 2009, President Barack Obama delivered a speech on health care policy to a joint session of Congress, and assured the public that his plan would not extend benefits to undocumented immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson responded by shouting, “You lie!”. Substantively, Obama was right and the South Carolina...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
The Atlantic

Republicans Keep Underestimating Joe Biden

Joe Biden knows how to handle a tough crowd. This was evident last night at the State of the Union, and it was apparent to me seven years ago, on March 20, 2016. On that day, President Barack Obama sent Biden to sell the recently struck Iran nuclear deal to the national conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). This was the political equivalent of asking the vice president to push New York Times subscriptions at a Donald Trump rally. Over the previous year, AIPAC had spent every ounce of its political capital to oppose Obama’s accord with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sun Prairie Star

Biden rallies workers in Wisconsin after big speech

DeFOREST, Wis. (AP) — Fresh from his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, preparing for an expected reelection announcement this spring and trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters who have edged away from Democrats in recent years. “Fighting for the sake of fighting gets us nowhere,” Biden said at a training facility run by the Laborers’ International Union of North America. “We’re getting things done.” ...
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Joe Biden’s new squad

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Days before the...
GEORGIA STATE
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
683
Followers
971
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy