Good morning everyone. Yesterday, my friend told me that there is a way to access American Express Centurion Lounges and Capital One Lounges without having your American Express Platinum Card, American Express Business Platinum Card, or Capital One Venture X Credit Card with you at the airport. You just need to sign into the American Express app or Capital One app and there is a way to display a QR code to access the lounges. I never knew this feature existed, so I thought it would be worth sharing in case you ever find yourself at a lounge without your card. Several years ago, I wrote a similar post for Priority Pass: Access Priority Pass Lounges without your Card (Use Priority Pass App & Apple Wallet).

1 DAY AGO