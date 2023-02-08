Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert
Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
Thrillist
February Is Full of Major Travel Deals on Flights, Hotels, Cruises & More
Listen, who isn't daydreaming of a getaway at any particular moment of any particular day? This is especially true if you live in a part of the world where the winters are cold and a bit dreary. Everyone deserves some warmth and sunshine, but the question—especially with the price of eggs and pretty much everything else these days—is how can you afford it?
Thrillist
Save Up to $600 When You Book Through JetBlue Vacations Right Now
Yesterday, JetBlue spent its first day of its five-day long 23rd birthday celebration by offering customers one-way flights starting at just $49 in a one-day deal. Starting today, the airline is offering up to $600 off vacation packages booked through JetBlue Vacations. Today's deal, fortunately, lasts longer than just one...
Thrillist
Here's What to Know About the Cancun Travel Warning
If you're planning to travel to Mexico and are banking on ride-share options to get around, you might want to reconsider. The US State Department has just issued a warning to US travelers heading over to some of Mexico's most visited spots, the Washington Post reports. Following the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies like Uber, the US is advising tourists planning to travel to Cancun and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to exercise caution in their travels and refrain from using app-based transportation services like Uber for now.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.
10 of the best group trips for solo travellers
From wild camping in the Sahara and the Lakes to culinary adventures and tours of Europe, these holidays are also a fun way to meet new people
Business Insider
Best travel insurance rates for your trip, week of February 7
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of travel insurance has...
Thrillist
You Can Get Roundtrip Tickets to Italy for 50% Off Right Now
Despite the overall chaos of the airline industry in recent years, there are still some great flight deals to be found. Going (f.k.a. Scott’s Cheap Flights) recently found that even though some flight prices have been higher in recent months, deals for economy flights are still very similar to what they were in 2018.
Hong Kong Sends its Biggest Welcome to the World: "Hello Hong Kong” Launched with 500,000 Free Air Tickets and City-Wide Offers
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Hong Kong Tourism Board: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005171/en/ Arriving tourists will receive a set of “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor consumption voucher containing a complimentary drink or a cash voucher redeemable at transportation, culinary, retail outlets and attractions. (Photo credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board)
MindBodyGreen
Well Traveled In Lisbon, Portugal: Hotels, Hot Spots & More
Where to stay What to do Where to eat What to pack. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey...
Food Network
Turns Out The No. 1 Montreal Restaurant on Tripadvisor Was a Total Fake
Le Nouveau Duluth, until recently the No. 1 Montreal restaurant on Tripadvisor, seemed to check every box. With 85 solid five-star reviews — in fact, no reviews with fewer than five stars — the “Deli, Canadian” eatery was purportedly open 24 hours a day and served “Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Brunch, After-hours [meals and] Drinks.” It offered “Delivery, Takeout, Reservations, Outdoor Seating, Buffet, Private Dining …” as well as “Television” and “Table Service.”
traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets
Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
Forgot Card? Access American Express Centurion Lounges & Capital One Lounges with Phone
Good morning everyone. Yesterday, my friend told me that there is a way to access American Express Centurion Lounges and Capital One Lounges without having your American Express Platinum Card, American Express Business Platinum Card, or Capital One Venture X Credit Card with you at the airport. You just need to sign into the American Express app or Capital One app and there is a way to display a QR code to access the lounges. I never knew this feature existed, so I thought it would be worth sharing in case you ever find yourself at a lounge without your card. Several years ago, I wrote a similar post for Priority Pass: Access Priority Pass Lounges without your Card (Use Priority Pass App & Apple Wallet).
Women-focused experiences and trips: Top destinations and adventures for solo female travelers
International Women’s Day is on March 8th, but we all know women should be celebrated daily. While it is great to have a holiday that reminds people how females inspire others, it is also important to always recognize women’s achievements. As the theme of this year’s International Women’s...
TravelPulse
Flight Centre Canada Seeks To Tap In To Cruise Demand With Specialist Team
Flight Centre Travel Group says it is seeing higher demand in cruise inquiry and bookings in Canada, enough to create a dedicated cruise specialist team and launch a cruise-focused marketing campaign. “The demand for cruise travel is clear and definitive,” says Brian McLaren, EVP Flight Centre Canada. “Our dedicated cruise...
finance-monthly.com
Road-Tripping To Iceland On A Budget
In this article, we’ll provide helpful tips and tricks to help you plan a budget-friendly road trip to Iceland. From researching cost-effective routes to finding the best deals on accommodation, this post has all the information you need to plan a memorable and affordable road trip to Iceland. Save...
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, Japan
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from Honolulu in Hawaii to Tokyo in Japan in February 2023. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
travelawaits.com
4 Fabulous Santorini Hotels With A View
The Cyclades Islands, which include Andros, Naxos, and Santorini, are one of the most traveled destinations in Greece. The dreamy white sand beaches, clear, azure water, quaint villages with painted white domes and ancient windmills, friendly locals, and irresistible Greek cuisine are the reasons why the islands are so attractive.
4 Best Banks for International Travelers
Whether the world is your office or your playground, the last place you want to be is out of the country when you realize that your bank is unreliable, inaccessible or unfamiliar to customers...
