ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
MOBILE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY

Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police. Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they found […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged with murders of Happy Hill couple faces another murder charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man charged in the murder of the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy now faces another murder charge. Prosecutors said Patrick Lewis and two others were involved in the shooting death of Bryan Maynard during a robbery in the parking lot of Shoppes at Bel Air in September 2021.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County

Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say

Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
GEORGIANA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy