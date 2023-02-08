Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 10 Best Historic Destinations in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Deep Sea Fishing in PensacolamaltaPensacola, FL
Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, PricesmaltaPensacola, FL
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
Related
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: Sura Korean Steakhouse brings Korean-style BBQ to Downtown Fort Walton Beach
Downtown Fort Walton Beach has a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse officially opened on February 6, 2023 in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who...
fox26houston.com
Police: Mother abandons 2 children in Houston-area for almost seven weeks, now wanted for abandonment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for one mother, who is accused of leaving her two children alone for almost seven weeks. Officials with the Roman Forest Police Department in Montgomery County are looking for Raven Yates, who is now wanted for abandon/endanger child without intent to return. Officials...
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
WEAR
Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
WEAR
44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mother to daughter’s killer: ‘You need to suffer day by day for the rest of your life’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Antonio Maurice Collier appeared before a judge Thursday and accepted his fate – a life prison sentence with no possibility of parole for death of Mercedes Jackson. After prosecutors took the death penalty off the table, it was the only sentence Mobile County Circuit Judge...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police. Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they found […]
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
1 shot at Chevron on St. Stephens Road, transported to hospital: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirmed one person was shot at the Chevron Gas Station off St. Stephens Road Tuesday night. Police said they are unsure of the victim’s condition, but they were transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. WKRG News 5 has a team on-scene. This story will be updated as […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman faces 14 counts after fight at apartment, biting deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old Pensacola woman faces over 10 charges after assaulting officers following an altercation at an apartment, according to an arrest report. Battery - Domestic Violence (3 counts) Aggravated Assault - Domestic Violence (5 counts) Child Abuse (2 counts) Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (3...
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with murders of Happy Hill couple faces another murder charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man charged in the murder of the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy now faces another murder charge. Prosecutors said Patrick Lewis and two others were involved in the shooting death of Bryan Maynard during a robbery in the parking lot of Shoppes at Bel Air in September 2021.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD: Active shooter report at Pensacola Catholic HS was case of ‘swatting’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged active shooter situation at Pensacola Catholic High School and determined that the call was fraudulent. The Pensacola PD said it sent all available resources to the school to the school at 3043...
WPMI
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
Comments / 0