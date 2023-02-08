ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England and India looking to end Australia's dominance

The T20 World Cup is back with England among the chasing pack hoping to end Australia's dominance. Since the first edition in 2009, England have reached three finals without any success, while Australia have won five of the seven tournaments, including the last two in 2018 and 2020. India, New...
SkySports

Phoebe Graham blog: England chances at T20 World Cup bolstered by blend of youth and experience

Phoebe Graham says that England's youth and experience gives them a huge chance to win the ICC T20 World Cup and lay to rest the semi-final heartbreak of 2020.... England Women take on West Indies this Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup Tournament in South Africa. It's England's chance to win the World Cup for the first time since 2009 but first, they will have to beat five-time reigning champions Australia.
SkySports

Six Nations: Wales record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones available to face Scotland

Head coach Warren Gatland initially stated the second-row forward Jones had been ruled out after he went off for a head injury assessment during the 34-10 home defeat against Ireland on Saturday. The match-day doctor made that call and with Jones' HIA1 producing an abnormal result, he did not rejoin...
SkySports

England in better place to win T20 World Cup after adopting new 'intimidating' approach, says Sarah Glenn

Sarah Glenn says England are in a better place to win their first World Cup title since 2017 thanks to an "intimidating" style of play under new head coach Jon Lewis. England recorded eight straight victories on their tour of West Indies in December - three in one-day internationals and five in T20 internationals - and thumped 246-7 during a 17-run win over South Africa in their first official T20 World Cup warm-up.
SkySports

Gary Ballance: Former England batter scores hundred on Zimbabwe Test debut

Former England batter Gary Ballance scored a century on his Zimbabwe Test debut as he became the second player, after Kepler Wessels, to score Test tons for two different countries. Ballance, 33, hit an unbeaten 137 on day four of the first Test against West Indies in Bulawayo. Wessels scored...
SkySports

Sky Sports unveils 2023 Women's Super League coverage | Wheelchair Super League Grand Final to be shown live

The Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will be returning to screens for the third year running too, making Sky Sports the home of all three Grand Finals in 2023. The news was confirmed at the Super League season launch at the Museum of Science and Industry, where representatives from the women's and wheelchair competitions joined those from the 12 men's teams.
SkySports

Netball Super League 2023: Meet the teams

The Celtic Dragons are one of the Super League's founding sides having been around since its inception in 2006. It was a disappointing 2022 for the Dragons as they lost 17 of their 20 matches and finished second to bottom in the league, the Severn Stars being the only team to finish lower.
SkySports

WSL main driving force behind rise in viewing time for women's sport in 2022

The WSL was the main driving force in viewing time for women's sport with 16m unique viewers during the 2022 calendar year. It was a record year for domestic women's sport, with 37.6m watching it in 2022, beating the previous high of 32.9m in 2021. The WSL was won for...

