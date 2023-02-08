Read full article on original website
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England and India looking to end Australia's dominance
The T20 World Cup is back with England among the chasing pack hoping to end Australia's dominance. Since the first edition in 2009, England have reached three finals without any success, while Australia have won five of the seven tournaments, including the last two in 2018 and 2020. India, New...
England in New Zealand: Olly Stone takes three wickets as Stuart Broad makes bowling return in Test warm-up
Olly Stone picked up three wickets and the returning Stuart Broad a superb caught and bowled as England's attack warmed-up with the pink ball ahead of next week's day-night first Test against New Zealand. The weather was calm in Hamilton but preparation for the opening Test could be disrupted by...
Phoebe Graham blog: England chances at T20 World Cup bolstered by blend of youth and experience
Phoebe Graham says that England's youth and experience gives them a huge chance to win the ICC T20 World Cup and lay to rest the semi-final heartbreak of 2020.... England Women take on West Indies this Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup Tournament in South Africa. It's England's chance to win the World Cup for the first time since 2009 but first, they will have to beat five-time reigning champions Australia.
Six Nations: Wales record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones available to face Scotland
Head coach Warren Gatland initially stated the second-row forward Jones had been ruled out after he went off for a head injury assessment during the 34-10 home defeat against Ireland on Saturday. The match-day doctor made that call and with Jones' HIA1 producing an abnormal result, he did not rejoin...
England in better place to win T20 World Cup after adopting new 'intimidating' approach, says Sarah Glenn
Sarah Glenn says England are in a better place to win their first World Cup title since 2017 thanks to an "intimidating" style of play under new head coach Jon Lewis. England recorded eight straight victories on their tour of West Indies in December - three in one-day internationals and five in T20 internationals - and thumped 246-7 during a 17-run win over South Africa in their first official T20 World Cup warm-up.
Brendon McCullum sees no limit for England in New Zealand Test series with Ben Stokes at centre stage
Brendon McCullum is happy to watch Ben Stokes "write his own scripts" as England's captain as the pair continue to push the boundaries in Test cricket. McCullum has been a huge hit since taking over England's red ball side last summer, overseeing nine wins from 10 matches and ushering in a new era of fearless play.
Six Nations 2023: Ben Youngs, Ben Curry and Anthony Watson out of 29-man England squad to face Italy
All three featured in England's 29-23 loss to Scotland on Saturday and the omission of Youngs, England's most capped men's player, is the second big call from Borthwick in a matter of weeks after leaving out Manu Tuilagi against the Scots. Youngs' omission means scrum-half Alex Mitchell is likely to...
Gary Ballance: Former England batter scores hundred on Zimbabwe Test debut
Former England batter Gary Ballance scored a century on his Zimbabwe Test debut as he became the second player, after Kepler Wessels, to score Test tons for two different countries. Ballance, 33, hit an unbeaten 137 on day four of the first Test against West Indies in Bulawayo. Wessels scored...
Sky Sports unveils 2023 Women's Super League coverage | Wheelchair Super League Grand Final to be shown live
The Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will be returning to screens for the third year running too, making Sky Sports the home of all three Grand Finals in 2023. The news was confirmed at the Super League season launch at the Museum of Science and Industry, where representatives from the women's and wheelchair competitions joined those from the 12 men's teams.
Katy Marchant returns to help Great Britain to silver at European Championships in Switzerland
The Olympic bronze medallist said on the eve of the event in Grenchen, Switzerland, that she has launched "career 2.0" after becoming a mother. Her return was marked in spectacular fashion as Great Britain narrowly finished behind Germany in the team sprint final. Dame Laura Kenny announces pregnancy | 'Anxiety...
Netball Super League 2023: Meet the teams
The Celtic Dragons are one of the Super League's founding sides having been around since its inception in 2006. It was a disappointing 2022 for the Dragons as they lost 17 of their 20 matches and finished second to bottom in the league, the Severn Stars being the only team to finish lower.
Women's Premier League: Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt get highest reserve price in auction
Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, and Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt will enter the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction at the highest reserve price. The England internationals are among 24 players listed in the top bracket of £50,000. Australian duo Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and...
Hannibal Mejbri interview: Man Utd midfielder on his World Cup, Birmingham loan and proving he could do it in Stoke
Ask Hannibal Mejbri to name his favourite game since joining Birmingham City and he does not hesitate with his reply. "Stoke," he tells Sky Sports. "I liked that game." His team won 2-1 there in November but it was a symbolic day for him personally. "I did not know this...
Ben Youngs dropped for Italy clash | Kevin Sinfield: We're trying to be specific in selection
England coach Kevin Sinfield explains why Ben Youngs, Ben Curry and Anthony Watson have all been dropped for Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy. Captain Owen Farrell also gives his thoughts on the upcoming match at Twickenham.
Worcester Warriors to rebrand as Sixways Rugby and withdraw bid to enter Championship next season
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) issued Wasps and Worcester Warriors a "final deadline" to meet conditions that would allow them to compete in the Championship next season, which was initially set for December 12 before being pushed back to February 14. Worcester's new owners had yet to be approved by...
West Ham 0-7 Chelsea: Sam Kerr scores four goals as Emma Hayes' side reach fourth straight Continental Cup final
Sam Kerr scored four goals as Women's Super League leaders Chelsea thrashed West Ham 7-0 at the Chigwell Construction Stadium to reach the Continental Tyres League Cup final. The Irons had held Arsenal to a goalless draw in their WSL match on Sunday, but were left stunned as Chelsea raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 22 minutes in Dagenham.
European Super League: Premier League clubs dismiss new proposals as 'laughable' and 'all hot air'
Several Premier League clubs have privately distanced themselves from the proposed new version of the European Super League, believing it to be laughable, Sky Sports News can reveal. The announcement by A22 - the company fronting the ESL - on Thursday of a proposed new-look, open competition containing up to...
Jamie Jones-Buchanan hails impact of Rohan Smith in leading Leeds Rhinos revival | 'He's just exceptional'
The 41-year-old and the Rhinos head coach were team-mates together in their youth at community club Stanningley when Smith's father Brian was coach of Bradford Bulls before their respective rugby league careers went in different directions. Jones-Buchanan, who enjoyed a trophy-laden 20-year playing career as a forward with Leeds, has...
Harry Forrester interview: The ex-Rangers and Brentford forward guiding USA's next generation
Circumstances dictated Harry Forrester's initial arrival in the USA. Having been frozen out during Pedro Caixinha's seven-month spell at Rangers in 2017, he dropped back into League One for a season with AFC Wimbledon and then made the unorthodox decision to head east to join Iranian club Tractor. The two...
WSL main driving force behind rise in viewing time for women's sport in 2022
The WSL was the main driving force in viewing time for women's sport with 16m unique viewers during the 2022 calendar year. It was a record year for domestic women's sport, with 37.6m watching it in 2022, beating the previous high of 32.9m in 2021. The WSL was won for...
