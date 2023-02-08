Sarah Glenn says England are in a better place to win their first World Cup title since 2017 thanks to an "intimidating" style of play under new head coach Jon Lewis. England recorded eight straight victories on their tour of West Indies in December - three in one-day internationals and five in T20 internationals - and thumped 246-7 during a 17-run win over South Africa in their first official T20 World Cup warm-up.

2 DAYS AGO