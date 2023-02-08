Coming soon to Camp North End: In-person SkillPop classes with Charlotte experts

SkillPop is switching things up. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 22, you’ll be able to attend its expert-led classes and workshops in person at Camp North End .

Haley Bohon founded the company as a pop-up in 2015, but since 2020, SkillPop Anywhere has served customers virtually with classes on cooking, photography and knitting, as well as business-focused workshops on networking, sales tactics and more.

Now, the company is transitioning into a hybrid model. In addition to the Camp North End classes, SkillPop will also offer a subscription-based “Class of the Month” for virtual learners.

“It’s our hope that those who love learning online through SkillPop Anywhere will join us at Class of the Month. We also know that many have been eagerly awaiting the return of our in-person classes and we’re beyond thrilled to host classes in person again at our new home base at Camp North End,” Bohon said.

Tommy Mann, development director of Camp North End, said, “Camp North End was created to be a place where people gather and grow in community, which aligns directly with SkillPop’s mission. We’re excited that Camp tenants and visitors alike will have even more opportunities to pursue lifelong learning with SkillPop’s arrival.”

Starting Feb. 22, SkillPop will host classes taught by Charlotte experts at 201 Camp Road every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Myles Gelbach

ONE THING TO KNOW: SkillPop Anywhere classes will only continue until the end of February. The $24 single-class options — now including Podcasting Essentials, Valentine’s Cocktails and Starting a Spring Garden — will go away and the new programs will take over.

SkillPop in-person class details

Where: Camp North End, 201 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the first four classes are live now.

What: SkillPop will host classes taught by local experts, with most class sizes between 20-30 people. Some seats in every class will be reserved for Camp North End tenants.

The first class Feb. 22 will be led by multimedia specialist, career and branding consultant and digital entrepreneur Meredith Dean.

Cost: Classes will range from $38-$48.

SkillPop Class of the Month details

Where: You can sign up for a membership at www.classofthemonth.com .

When: Varies

What : A virtual Class of the Month subscription model will give members a choice of one live class and one on-demand class each month.

The live class — featuring brand new content — will be hosted exclusively for members. The first live Class of the Month will be Bullet Journaling Basics with Modern Calligrapher Danielle Rothman.

The on-demand classes offered will be curated by the SkillPop team.

Cost: $19