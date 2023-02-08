ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WREG

Tops Three 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023

A new year means new ways for crooks to try to steal your money! NewsChannel 3 spoke with experts from the Better Business Bureau of the MidSouth about the top three scams to avoid in 2023. Top 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023 #3-Tampered Gift Cards According to the BBB, thieves are now printing their […]
WQAD

Beware of more package scams, experts say

MOLINE, Ill. — With the continued popularity of online shopping, package scams aren't just on the rise: scammers are using more techniques to exploit your information and attempt to steal your money, according to experts. Merry late Christmas?. Even one of our team members here at WQAD was affected...
MOLINE, IL
NEWS10 ABC

Romance Scams: What are the red flags?

Although romance is in the air ahead of Valentine's Day, so are the possible scams that come with meeting a new partner. According to the Federal Trade Commission, romance scams are on the rise and total more reported losses than any other fraud category.
ALBANY, NY
Clarence Walker

Credit Repair Scams Target Unsuspecting Customers

Don't Let 'Credit Repair Scams' Rip You Off in 2024. Learn to Repair Your Credit The Right Way And Save Money. Fraudulent credit repair companies prey on desperate consumers who need a quick solution to fix their bad credit to raise credit scores to buy new items and pay off the debt later. Shady credit repair operations are a multi-billion dollar business. And they want your money; up to thousands of dollars, yet in return, they promise customers to clean their credit, but, guess what--you get nothing for your money and your bad credit remains the same.
WDIO-TV

Commerce Department warns about home warranty scams

Minnesotans are being warned about a scam that relies on bogus warnings about home warranties. The Department of Commerce says homeowners in Minnesota and several other states have gotten letters in recent months, urging them to purchase warranties. The scam falsely implies a relationship with the homeowners’ mortgage company, or with the county deeds offices.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alisha Starr

Phone Scammers Made Nearly $40 Billion Last Year and Their Newest Scam Uses New Technology to Mimic People’s Voices

Phone scamming has consistently been on the rise as the number of people with phones on them at all times has also increased. It's easier than ever to reach someone at any time of the day. Many people no longer answer the phone at all if they don't recognize the number calling, but for those that do it's important to know how to recognize a phone scam.
WAFB

Watching Your Wallet: Homebuying Scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s mind-boggling how much money scammers get from victims in the United States each year. Unfortunately, every aspect of our lives is a target. There are certain things to look out for when you’re buying a house. The Federal Trade Commission found that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
smallbiztrends.com

IRS Proposing New Tip Reporting Program for Service Business Owners

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service recently issued a new Notice that would establish a program for voluntary tip reporting between the IRS and employers in various service industries. New Tip Reporting Program Proposed by IRS. Notice 2023-13 proposes the Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) program, with the...

