3 Surprising Ways Scammers Could Be Getting Your Personal Information
These tricks are more common than you think.
I’m an Idiot. Don’t Fall for the Phishing Scam I Just Fell for
Don’t be like me. Don’t be dumb. I feel like a fool. After years of occasionally writing articles about scams and fraud, I fell for a simple phishing scam on my cell phone. I gave up my debit card information to a scammer — possibly one based in the tiny European nation of Montenegro.
Tops Three 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023
A new year means new ways for crooks to try to steal your money! NewsChannel 3 spoke with experts from the Better Business Bureau of the MidSouth about the top three scams to avoid in 2023. Top 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023 #3-Tampered Gift Cards According to the BBB, thieves are now printing their […]
Watch out for this Social Security scam
If you receive a letter that appears to be from the Social Security Administration claiming that your number has been suspended, throw it in the nearest trash can.
Scammers are now impersonating the agency tasked with going after scammers
The Federal Trade Commission reports it is now being used in "imposter scams," where crooks impersonate government, law enforcement or legal enforcement agencies in an attempt to get people to send money to resolve an "issue."
Scammers attempting to access personal information in new sneaky text methods
Scammers are coming up with new sneaky ways to get access to your personal information through text message scams. The latest uses seemingly innocent photos of a hand holding up a wine glass without any additional context. FSW student Isabela Sanguienty said, “I would just think someone had the wrong...
Credit Karma tricked customers into thinking they were pre-approved for credit cards, FTC says
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay $3 million to customers the agency alleges were deceived into applying for products they weren't eligible for. Credit Karma used "dark patterns" to trick consumers into thinking they were "pre-approved" for credit card offers that they...
Beware of more package scams, experts say
MOLINE, Ill. — With the continued popularity of online shopping, package scams aren't just on the rise: scammers are using more techniques to exploit your information and attempt to steal your money, according to experts. Merry late Christmas?. Even one of our team members here at WQAD was affected...
How cash payment app scams are swindling money
Cash App allows people to transfer money at a swfit rate; however, the Better Business Bureau warns that people have issues when they do use it.
Experts: 5 Times You Should Always Use Your Debit Card
While many people rave about the benefits of credit card rewards, few people utilize the perks associated with their debit cards. Debit cards are usually issued by your bank or credit union for free...
Which Banks Are the Best at Dealing With Identity Theft and Fraud?
Protect yourself from identity theft with these valuable tips.
Romance Scams: What are the red flags?
Although romance is in the air ahead of Valentine's Day, so are the possible scams that come with meeting a new partner. According to the Federal Trade Commission, romance scams are on the rise and total more reported losses than any other fraud category.
Credit Repair Scams Target Unsuspecting Customers
Don't Let 'Credit Repair Scams' Rip You Off in 2024. Learn to Repair Your Credit The Right Way And Save Money. Fraudulent credit repair companies prey on desperate consumers who need a quick solution to fix their bad credit to raise credit scores to buy new items and pay off the debt later. Shady credit repair operations are a multi-billion dollar business. And they want your money; up to thousands of dollars, yet in return, they promise customers to clean their credit, but, guess what--you get nothing for your money and your bad credit remains the same.
From ‘hi mum’ to crypto fraud: five of the latest scams to watch out for
Australians are losing millions of dollars a week to increasingly common swindles. How can you avoid them?
Young Couples Are Splitting Over Finances, But There's Help On The Way To Keep It All Separate But Equal
It only takes a quick trip to the gas station or the grocery store for couples of any age or income level to know that inflation is changing how people budget, spend and save money. And based on recent data, that pressure also affects the way couples manage their money in a relationship. The news isn’t good.
WDIO-TV
Commerce Department warns about home warranty scams
Minnesotans are being warned about a scam that relies on bogus warnings about home warranties. The Department of Commerce says homeowners in Minnesota and several other states have gotten letters in recent months, urging them to purchase warranties. The scam falsely implies a relationship with the homeowners’ mortgage company, or with the county deeds offices.
Is it safe to store your credit card and other information in a mobile wallet?
With the added convenience of Apple’s mobile wallet and other similar services, more people are considering putting their credit cards and important information on their cell phones. Boston 25 News visited cyber security expert Caleb Barlow, CEO of Cylete, in Newburyport, to find out what’s safe and what’s not.
Phone Scammers Made Nearly $40 Billion Last Year and Their Newest Scam Uses New Technology to Mimic People’s Voices
Phone scamming has consistently been on the rise as the number of people with phones on them at all times has also increased. It's easier than ever to reach someone at any time of the day. Many people no longer answer the phone at all if they don't recognize the number calling, but for those that do it's important to know how to recognize a phone scam.
Watching Your Wallet: Homebuying Scams
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s mind-boggling how much money scammers get from victims in the United States each year. Unfortunately, every aspect of our lives is a target. There are certain things to look out for when you’re buying a house. The Federal Trade Commission found that...
smallbiztrends.com
IRS Proposing New Tip Reporting Program for Service Business Owners
The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service recently issued a new Notice that would establish a program for voluntary tip reporting between the IRS and employers in various service industries. New Tip Reporting Program Proposed by IRS. Notice 2023-13 proposes the Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) program, with the...
