I just returned from a Florida vacation where readings were in the 70s and 80s every day. Knowing the realities of a Chicago winter, has it ever reached here 70 in February?. It has, but it is extremely rare. Since 1871, Chicago has hit 70 degrees in February only five times: The month’s record high of 75 on Feb. 27, 1976; a 70 on Feb. 11, 1999; 72 on Feb. 25, 2000; and most recently, highs of 70 on Feb. 18 and 20, 2017. Typically, the city does not record its first 70-degree day until the end of March. Last year the first official 70-degree day occurred on March 16. The city has recorded a 70-degree temperature in every month of the year except January, which sports a record high of just 67 degrees. December 70s are also rare, with just three on the books, so the entire December-February meteorological winter period has produced a grand total of just eight 70-degree days.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO