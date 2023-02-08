ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mansa Musa
5d ago

the man for the job is Willie Wilson he will not be bullied by corporate Chicago he will not be bullied by typical politicians..i Mr. wilson will do right by the people. Mr wilson will bring back traditional sanity to the people of Chicago. and please stop talking about how the man talks look at his actions. and beside so many of you voted for Biden and he speaks terrible he cant say a full sentence without struggling

Voice of reason
5d ago

If Chicago re-elects lightfoot they deserve what they get. More crime

HACKER
5d ago

You can’t fix stupid. Between the live and dead casting votes for unqualified and outright dangerous candidates, you get what you deserve.

WBEZ

Poll: Chicagoans want more help for newly arrived immigrants — despite controversy over South Side shelter

Tanisha Williams believes newly arrived immigrants — and most everyone for that matter — should be treated as your own brother, sister or mother. It’s one of the reasons why the 50-year-old retail worker thinks City Hall should do more to provide assistance to the hundreds of people — many who are seeking asylum in the U.S. — who have arrived in recent months. Many were unexpectedly bused north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS

Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman complains for years about 'super dangerous ' pothole

CHICAGO (CBS) – A hole in front of a Chatham house has been widening for years. The homeowner tried calling the city, her alderman, but the problem only got deeper.Now she's turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi to get her case moved to the top of the list and city crews finally showed up late Friday to fix the hole."It has gotten bigger and bigger over time and it is super dangerous," said Lavelle Hardy, the homeowner.Hardy has lived on this block since 1964 and with the hole for the past five years."People can't believe it's still here," she said.She...
WGNtv.com

Have temperatures in Chicago ever reached 70 degrees in February?

I just returned from a Florida vacation where readings were in the 70s and 80s every day. Knowing the realities of a Chicago winter, has it ever reached here 70 in February?. It has, but it is extremely rare. Since 1871, Chicago has hit 70 degrees in February only five times: The month’s record high of 75 on Feb. 27, 1976; a 70 on Feb. 11, 1999; 72 on Feb. 25, 2000; and most recently, highs of 70 on Feb. 18 and 20, 2017. Typically, the city does not record its first 70-degree day until the end of March. Last year the first official 70-degree day occurred on March 16. The city has recorded a 70-degree temperature in every month of the year except January, which sports a record high of just 67 degrees. December 70s are also rare, with just three on the books, so the entire December-February meteorological winter period has produced a grand total of just eight 70-degree days.
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
abc17news.com

Prosecutor: Gang dispute led to shooting at Chicago school

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor suggests a gang dispute led to a December shooting near a Chicago high school that left two students dead and two other teens wounded. Thomas Darman, an assistant state’s attorney, said during the suspect’s bail hearing Saturday that the 16-year-old suspect charged in the Dec. 16 shooting outside Benito Juarez High School asked one of the victims about his gang affiliation before he opened fire. A Cook County judge denied his bail and said life in prison is a possibility. The suspect is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS

First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations.  . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
