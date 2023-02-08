ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cowboys News: Rob Gronkowski wants Jerry's attention, how much will Schultz cost?

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjbi9_0kgJrVw000

Super Bowl Week has kicked into high gear, and while the Cowboys aren’t there, a few notables came up during conversations leading up to the big game. Find out whose name Miles Sanders invoked in a chat about trash talk, what Rob Gronkowski says would get him to come out of retirement, and exactly when Trevor Lawrence says he knew the Jaguars could beat Dallas back in December.

Meanwhile, we’re gearing up for free agency. Find out which players are the biggest priorities for Dallas, and why the asking price may be just too steep for one in particular. We’re assessing the performances of two more rookies, we’re wondering who will fill Brian Schottenheimer’s shoes in what has become an important role on the Cowboys staff, we’re shopping for cornerbacks, and we’re getting into the mind of the man who’s in charge of the big board in Big D. All that, plus who is the richest man to ever play in the NFL? The answer may shock you. News and Notes, coming right up.

The Cowboys have 18 unrestricted free agents: Who are their top priorities? :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

Truth be told, there are no franchise-breaking “high priority” free agents, just guys the team would prefer not to let get away. At the top of that list are Tony Pollard, Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson, and Dalton Schultz. Schultz, though, is said to be looking for “top-of-the-TE-market-range” money, and Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot can probably do 80% of his job at 10% of that price.

100 Top NFL Free Agents 2023: Lamar Jackson, Jessie Bates, and Tony Pollard sit atop their positions :: Pro Football Network

Terence Steele is actually the highest-ranking Cowboy on this list of the top free agents at No. 13, though he’s restricted and will almost certainly stay put in 2023. Pollard comes in 15th, the top running back, due to minimal wear and tear that should also earn him a top payday. Other Cowboys include Schultz (21), Wilson (56), and Vander Esch (58).

McClay's annual quest for 'good football players' :: The Mothership

Sifting through hundreds of college prospects and facing decisions on nearly two dozen free agents, the Cowboys vice president of player personnel actually has a very simple strategy. “The more good football players you have,” he says, “the more depth you have on your team and the more competitive you can be in a 17- to 20-game season.” It helps that he’s picking players for coaches- McCarthy and Quinn, especially- whose preferences are already known.

Cowboys still have key staff role to fill after Schottenheimer's OC promotion :: Cowboys Wire

Schottenheimer is the second offensively-minded veteran coach to have occupied the consultant’s role in Dallas in two years. It worked out well for Ben McAdoo; he’s now OC in Carolina. Schottenheimer looks to take what he learned scouting future opponents into his new job as Kellen Moore’s replacement in Dallas. And the consultant job is once again open.

5 cornerbacks Cowboys could target in 2023 draft :: Cowboys Wire

Corners are always in demand, and this year’s class is deep with talent. Among the names that Dallas may consider: Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon from Illinois, South Carolina’s Cam Smith, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, and Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State. (Yes, he’s the son of that Joey Porter, the longtime Steelers great.)

DaRon Bland’s ascension was shot in the arm for Cowboys' defense in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

The rookie far surpassed his fifth-round draft pick expectations. A promising prospect when the season kicked off, he was a starter by Week 10. Now Bland figures to push to keep his spot on the field opposite Trevon Diggs and give the Cowboys a decision to make when it comes to Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis.

Eagles’ Miles Sanders gives Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence ultimate compliment :: The Landry Hat

The Philadelphia running back gave Lawrence a shout-out on Super Bowl Opening Night when he was asked to name the biggest trash-talker he’s come up against. “He’s a very angry guy on the field,” Sanders said of Lawrence, “and I just want to give him a hug. But he’s pretty angry on the field.”

Rob Gronkowski’s hilarious Brett Maher-Jerry Jones joke before Super Bowl kick :: ClutchPoints

The big tight end is set to attempt a 25-yard field goal during a Super Bowl promotion. He said it took him three tries to connect on a 33-yarder, noting that that’s just an extra point. “Jerry Jones, if I make this kick, please give me a call and I will come back and I will unretire as a kicker,” Gronkowski said.

One of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite audibles from last season came against the Dallas Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

The Jaguars quarterback had a great season, but one of his big standout moments came against the Cowboys when he checked to wide receiver Christian Kirk on a downfield route. Regarding that game, by the way, he says Zay Jones’s 59-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter (to narrow the gap from 17 to 10 points) was when he knew the Jacksonville comeback was on.

Cowboys Waletzko's first year a wash, but heavy load could soon come :: Cowboys Wire

The massive lineman came in with a cult following… and an injured shoulder. When the joint finally gave out after just 11 snaps, it brought his rookie season to an early end. He still needs plenty of polish and development and will have a new position coach to win over, but Waletzko has starter ability. And come camp, he’ll also have a healthy shoulder for the first time in ages.

What went right, what went wrong for the Cowboys in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Trusting Cooper Rush as the backup quarterback proved to be a stroke of genius, but the Cowboys brass woefully misjudged how every wide receiver not named CeeDee Lamb would step up to start the season. The offensive line survived another tumultuous year of doing the injury shuffle, but the predictable offense as a whole turned out to be the team’s ultimate downfall.

The 10 richest NFL players in the world, ranked by 2023 net worth :: 105.3 The Fan

Recently-retired Tom Brady has an estimated net worth of $250 million, tying him with the ubiquitous television personality of Peyton Manning. But the wealthiest current or former NFL player of all time may surprise you. Roger Staubach is worth a staggering $600 million, most of it coming from the 2008 sale of a real estate company he founded late in his playing career.

Comments / 5

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility

When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Near Decision’ on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?

FRISCO - The business of the NFL cranks up officially on March 7. And on the to-do list here inside The Star? Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. Surely Tony Pollard feels the same way. And Jerry and Stephen Jones, speaking this week at the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint

Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
GLENDALE, AZ
espnswfl.com

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show

The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move

After just three seasons in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has already established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire league and is likely headed for a huge payday when he inevitably inks a new long-term deal with the Bengals. But based on some recent comments from teammate and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
OnlyHomers

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
atozsports.com

First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy