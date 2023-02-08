Read full article on original website
Dog walker vanishes on river path as major police search launched after spaniel found without her
A major search is under way after a woman vanished while walking her dog in Lancashire. Nicola Bulley, 45, was walking her dog on Friday 27 January around 9.15am on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre. Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley's dog - a brown Spaniel - has been found close to where she was last seen and hope this might help jog the memory of anyone who saw her at around the same time and who may have information relating to her whereabouts.Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire...
BBC
Two arrests after PCSO almost run over in Eynesbury
Two men have been arrested after a PCSO was almost run over by a car. The incident happened last week in St Neots, Cambridgeshire. Two men were arrested in Bedfordshire on Monday on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving and driving without insurance. During the arrest, Cambridgeshire Police...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Work to defuse WW2 bomb begins
Bomb disposal experts have begun work to defuse an unexploded World War Two device found in a Norfolk town. Hundreds of people have been asked to leave their properties after the bomb was discovered on Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday morning. Norfolk Police said a robot would cut...
BBC
Waltham Abbey: Heroin may have killed man before Parklands crash
A 53-year-old man may have already died from a heroin overdose when the car he was in crashed into an oncoming BMW, an inquest has heard. Pamela Bennett, 36, and front-seat passenger Stuart McDonald, were in a Mini Cooper travelling at 70mph in Waltham Abbey, Essex, in January 2022. A...
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Teen rushed to hospital with ‘potentially serious injuries’ after ‘being attacked by pupils from another school’
A TEEN has been hospitalised with "potentially serious injuries" after being "assaulted" by other students. Emergency services rushed to ARK Kings Academy in Birmingham at around 3.37pm yesterday, where they found the injured boy. The school said that he had been "assaulted" by other students, but that staff had intervened...
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Dog walker seen on same route just minutes after Nicola Bulley reveals women are scared to go out in village
THE dog walker seen on the same route just minutes after Nicola Bulley went missing has revealed that women are now scared to go out in the village. Nicola, 45, disappeared a week ago while walking her dog along the River Wyre in Lancashire. Cops had issued a CCTV image...
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
Mother of boy whose body was found by diver at centre of Nicola Bulley search is 'forever grateful'
Mrs Downes, 51, said her family regarded Mr Faulding as a 'hero' for ending their ordeal of not knowing what happened to her 16-year-old son Ellis.
Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims
Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
Broken CCTV camera ‘would have seen everything’ in Nicola Bulley disappearance
The only broken CCTV camera in the area where Nicola Bulley disappeared “is the one that would have seen everything”, a friend of the missing dog walker has said.The 45-year-old vanished last Friday while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school nearby.A week into the intensive search for Ms Bulley, Lancashire Police said that they were working on the theory that Ms Bulley had fallen into the river, and the force has consistenly stated that there are no signs of any third-party involvement in her disappearance.The case has...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
Four arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault after Black schoolgirl attacked
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially aggravated assault after a Black school girl was attacked in the street.Surrey Police confirmed that a second 15-year-old victim, a white girl, was also attacked in the incident. The force launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. In total, five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl,...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Policeman took and shared photos of injured man
A Memphis policeman took photos of Tyre Nichols, while he sat bashed, bleeding and in need of medical help, newly released documents reveal. Mr Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop in the Tennessee city last month. Officer Demetrius Haley took two photos...
Specialist diving teams prepare to join police for second day of searching for Nicola Bulley
Peter Faulding, founder of the Specialist Group International search and rescue organisation said rescue efforts would continue on Tuesday after his team failed to locate Nicola Bulley on Monday.
Two men due to be sentenced over knifepoint robbery at Mark Cavendish’s home
Two men are due to be sentenced for their roles in a robbery at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish, who was threatened at knifepoint.Balaclava-clad intruders broke into the 37-year-old’s house as he slept upstairs with his wife Peta in Ongar, Essex, a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court was told previously.Mrs Cavendish said she covered the pair’s three-year-old child, who was also in the bed, with a duvet so they could not see what was happening.Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the raid at about 2.30am on November 27 2021.Romario Henry, 31,...
