The limited series “Ripley” starring Andrew Scott is leaving Showtime and moving to Netflix, Variety has confirmed. According to an invidividual with knowledge of the situation, the deal to move the series is not yet closed but is expected to soon. Post-production is said to have recently begun on the eight-episode series. This marks the latest example of Showtime offloading a series they had previously ordered after it had completed production. Most recently, the network let go of its series adaptation of the Lisa Taddeo novel “Three Women,” which is in the process of moving to Starz. The series is...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO