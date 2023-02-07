Read full article on original website
Olivia Colman Is Haunting In First Look at Hulu's Great Expectations
A new teaser for Great Expectations released by BBC gives the first glimpse of Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham. She appears ghostly, draped in her old wedding gown, adorned with multiple strings of necklaces and some stray garland. From just the 20 seconds shown, it’s clear that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel will lean into the darkness and eeriness of the tale. The six-part limited series premieres on Hulu on March 26.
Sam Neill Joins Peacock's Apples Never Fall Adaptation From Big Little Lies Author
Author Liane Moriarty has already seen her works adapted into award-winning TV series, thanks to HBO's Big Little Lies and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, with her book Apples Never Fall becoming the next novel to be getting the streaming adaptation treatment at Peacock. Annette Bening was previously announced to be starring in the project, with ...
‘Catherine The Great’ Producer New Pictures Adds Lisa Selway As COO
EXCLUSIVE: British drama house New Pictures has expanded its management team. The Catherine the Great and Des maker has appointed Lisa Selway as Chief Operating Officer. Emily Russell is upped to Director of Production and Executive Producer and Wendy Pearce becomes Chief Financial Officer. Selway has worked in the industry for 15 years, working on behalf of film and TV producers, financiers, distributors, talent, and global streamers and was most recently an independent business affairs specialist at Grey Seal Media. She’ll will work next to New Pictures co-founders Willow Grylls and Elaine Pyke, along with Russell and Pearce, to grow the company and build out its scripted operation. Russell,...
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
‘Fawlty Towers’ Set for Revival at Castle Rock, With John Cleese, Camilla Cleese to Write and Star
Classic British sitcom “Fawlty Towers” is being revived at Castle Rock Entertainment with original series writer and star John Cleese and his daughter Camilla Cleese set to write and star. Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Derrick Rossi are executive producing the series for Castle Rock Television, which is developing the project. “Fawlty Towers,” written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, originally ran in two seasons of six episodes each that were broadcast on the BBC in 1975 and 1979. The series followed the unfortunate exploits of Basil Fawlty (John Cleese) as he struggled to keep his hotel and marriage afloat....
‘History of the World, Part II’: Hulu Releases First Trailer For Mel Brooks‘ Sequel Series (TV News Roundup)
Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series “History of the World, Part II.” The sketch comedy series will premiere March 6 with two episodes, followed by the release two episodes daily until the finale on March 9. It’s been 40 years since the release of Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part I” film, and in the new series, Brooks has finally brought about a sequel. “History of the World, Part II” stars the creator, writer, and narrator; Brooks also exec produces the series alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter and Christie...
‘Bosch’ Spinoffs Centered on Jerry Edgar, Renee Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios
Amazon is developing two new series set within the “Bosch” universe. Variety has learned that Amazon Studios is currently developing shows based on the Michael Connelly characters Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard. Edgar was portrayed by Jamie Hector throughout the seven season run of “Bosch,” while Ballard has never been featured onscreen before. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Hector is poised to reprise the role of Edgar in the new show. The move to expand “Bosch” is not unexpected. The original series ran for seven seasons on Prime Video until 2021, making it the longest-running Amazon...
Seth MacFarlane Returns to WME After CAA Run
Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy and American Dad!, has signed with WME for representation. He is returning to the Hollywood talent agency after inking with rival CAA in 2017 and after growing his footprint in TV, film and music.More from The Hollywood ReporterKathleen Griffith Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)WME Promotes Ikenna Ezeh In Brand Partnerships Division Through his company Fuzzy Door Productions, MacFarlane produces TV shows like the long-running Family Guy series on Fox, which has been renewed for its 22nd and 23rd seasons; American Dad!, which has just aired its 17th season finale; Nat Geo and Fox’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds; and The...
‘Yellowstone’ creator reportedly eyeing Matthew McConaughey for spin-off amid rumors of series shakeup
McConaughey, an actor who is no stranger to a cowboy hat, is reportedly “in negotiations” to star in yet another iteration of the hit series “Yellowstone,” according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.
Ridley Scott To Produce True-Crime Docuseries ‘Still Missing Morgan’ For Hulu With ABC News Studios
Ridley Scott and his Scott Free Productions banner is getting in on the true-crime trend. The director is exec producing a four-part documentary series for Hulu that comes from ABC News Studios’ burgeoning slate. Still Missing Morgan documents two parallel kidnapping cold cases as investigators uncover new leads in the case of missing six year old Morgan Nick, two decades after disappearing. The series, which will air on the streamer on February 16, tells the story of the tragedy that struck the Nick family when 6-year-old Morgan Nick vanished while playing just a few feet from her mother, Collen Nick, in the summer...
Showtime Limited Series ‘Ripley’ Starring Andrew Scott Moves to Netflix
The limited series “Ripley” starring Andrew Scott is leaving Showtime and moving to Netflix, Variety has confirmed. According to an invidividual with knowledge of the situation, the deal to move the series is not yet closed but is expected to soon. Post-production is said to have recently begun on the eight-episode series. This marks the latest example of Showtime offloading a series they had previously ordered after it had completed production. Most recently, the network let go of its series adaptation of the Lisa Taddeo novel “Three Women,” which is in the process of moving to Starz. The series is...
Fremantle, Kansai TV Team on Entertainment Format ‘Quiz Pong’ – Global Bulletin
FORMAT Fremantle and Kansai TV have launched new entertainment format “Quiz Pong” following a co-development deal initially revealed at MIPCOM 2022. The format was launched in Japan last month by Kansai TV and Fremantle will handle the production and global distribution. “Quiz Pong” is a fast-paced gameshow where teams compete against each other in a fun tournament testing their mental, physical, and strategy skills. The teams go head-to-head by throwing balls into moving baskets, on a supersized set and answering general knowledge questions to score points. The harder the basket is to reach the more difficult the question inside the basket will be for...
Charlie Kaufman to Receive WGA West’s 2023 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement
Charlie Kaufman, who penned the Writers Guild Award and Academy Award-winning Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, will receive the Writers Guild of America West’s 2023 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, the WGAW announced on Wednesday. This lifetime achievement award is presented to members who have “advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMadonna Says She's "Caught in the Glare of Ageism and Misogyny" Following Criticism of Grammys PhotosSAG Awards Names Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson as AmbassadorsMore Than 400 Writers Guild Members Call on MSNBC to...
TVLine
Trinity Killer-Centric Dexter Spinoff In the Works at Paramount+
Paramount+ is going all in on Dexter. On the heels of our exclusive report that the streamer — which will soon merge with pay cabler Showtime — is developing a prequel series centered on a young version of Michael C. Hall’s titular serial killer, comes news (per Wall Street Journal) that the about-to-be rebranded “Paramount+ with Showtime” is also eyeing a spinoff centered on the origin story of John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer. Lithgow won an Emmy for for portraying Dexter‘s iconic villain (AKA Arthur Mitchell), who was brutally murdered by Dex via framing hammer in the Season 4 finale. Lithgow briefly reprised...
‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast: Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’)
Colin Farrell, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, which was recorded in front of an audience of students at Chapman University, is a 46-year-old Irishman who has been a bona fide movie star for half of his life. In 2022, he starred in four major films: Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which was a blockbuster in the spring; Kogonada’s After Yang, which premiered at Cannes; Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, an acclaimed fall drama; and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and has since brought him the greatest acclaim...
‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Headline ‘Wichita Libra,’ Mister Smith Launching Sales at EFM
Phoebe Dynevor is set to star in the psychological thriller “Wichita Libra.” The film, written and directed by Henry Dunham, who received strong critical acclaim for his 2019 debut feature “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” is produced by Jay Van Hoy, whose filmography includes “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch,” and “American Honey.” The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin shooting this year. Mister Smith Entertainment is launching international sales at the upcoming 2023 European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin. UTA is handling North American rights. In “Wichita Libra,” Dynevor will play Frannie Jacobs, a woman who fled her...
‘They Listen’: Greg Hill Joins John Cho, Katherine Waterston In Blumhouse Sony Movie
EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse/Sony/Depth of Field’s They Listen has added Greg Hill to the Chris Weitz written and directed feature. The pic reps Hill’s second collaboration with director Weitz, having worked with him on MGM’s post-World War II thriller Operation Finale, as part of the ensemble cast that included Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Melanie Laurent and Nick Kroll. The plot is under wraps for the pic which hits theaters on Aug. 25. John Cho and Katherine Waterson, as previously announced, star in the movie. Jason Blum, Andrew Miano and Weitz and are producers on the film. Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowlings and...
