The nation reacts to the retirement of Tom Brady; MSU / Rutgers at Madison Square Garden preview; Tom Izzo presser | Current Sports | Feb. 3, 2023

3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Michigan State's Tom Izzo: 'I thought this could be a turning point in the season game'
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State coach Tom Izzo altered his messaging for Tuesday’s game against Maryland. The Spartans were heading toward mid-February, having lost five of seven games. “We told them they had to play desperate,” Izzo said following Michigan State’s gutcheck 63-58 victory over Maryland, one...
Michigan Makes It Official, Partridge Is Back
He spent time as part of Jim Harbaugh's staff in Michigan for several years, and now he's officially set to make a return.
MLive.com
Detroit Edison girls basketball puts Ypsilanti Arbor Prep on its heels early and rolls to 51-35 win
DETROIT -- After a recent streak of close calls, Detroit Edison Public School Academy girls basketball coach Monique Brown said she hoped her players would start Friday night’s game against Ypsilanti Arbor Prep with some urgency and energy. Heeding the advice of the coach, Edison wasted no time in...
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, New Coaches/Staff, Juwan Howard & Basketball, NCAA Tournament
Michigan football is gearing up for spring ball while the U-M hoopers are pushing hard to become tournament worthy.
Michigan’s Corum Predicts National Championship for Wolverines
The All-America running back didn’t mince words when speaking at Wednesday night’s Michigan basketball game.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
See who sits at No. 1 in latest Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings
ANN ARBOR -- There has been quite a stir up in the Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings in the past few weeks. Less than a week after taking over the top spot in the rankings, Saline saw its win streak end to Ann Arbor Skyline while Huron and Chelsea each got back to their winning ways.
MLive.com
MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Feb. 9
As we inch closer and closer to the Michigan high school basketball postseason, the top girls senior players continue to make their case for the Miss Basketball award. MLive has kept tabs on how the top seniors from across the state have performed throughout the season and now we give an update on how they performed through the first week of February.
247Sports
Michigan hockey win streak reaches six games with 4-2 victory over Michigan State
The Michigan hockey team scored three goals in the first period, survived a Michigan State comeback attempt through the second and third periods, and sealed a rivalry victory with an empty netter to escape Munn Ice Arena with a 4-2 win on Friday night. The Wolverines have won six games...
MLive.com
Top teams stand pat in latest Ann Arbor-area girls hoops power rankings
ANN ARBOR – By now, it is clear who the top Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams are, and they continue to highlight that every night on the court. See which teams have moved up and down the power rankings for this week.
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Feb. 9 Grand Rapids boys prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan’s boys basketball playoffs are less than a month away, and time is running out for teams to fix their problems ahead of tournament time. Several Grand Rapids-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their stride just in time.
