Suzy Merchant health update; Khary Krump gets probation in MSU / Michigan scuffle; Darien Harris look-back | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2023

3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to turn around its season with clash against Michigan State
Penn State has a golden opportunity to get back on track. The Lady Lions are in for a significant Big Ten road matchup against Michigan State on Super Bowl Sunday. After coming off of a big win against Northwestern on Feb. 2, the blue and white got every single ounce of momentum squeezed out of it when No. 5 Iowa visited the Bryce Jordan Center last Sunday afternoon.
hawkeyesports.com
MSU-Iowa Game Sold Out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Friday that its home men’s basketball game against Michigan State on Saturday, Feb. 25, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 11 a.m. and be nationally televised on ESPN or ESPN2, will be a rematch of a two-point game played between the two teams last month in East Lansing.
Michigan Football's 2024 Schedule Just Got A Lot More Interesting
The Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Ann Arbor in 2024.
Michigan State football adds former Buckeye to roster
Michigan State football adds former Buckeye to roster
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Is Unwatchable: A Play In Three Acts
Boss said I had to refine what were previously private kvetchings into an article, so. Perhaps you, personally, didn’t ask for this, but someone did. scene: Off Tackle Empire Slack basketball channel, late evening, Tuesday, February 7th. Enter MNWILDCAT and GREEN AKERS. Throughout, Michigan State uses a splendid 10-0 burst to begin the contest and then fiddles and diddles about, not surrendering the lead but declining to put Maryland away as the Terps shoot 1/10 from deep and Donta Scott goes scoreless in the first half.
Decades of an unresolved issue are catching up with Michigan State
One major problem has festered in Tom Izzo's program for far too long...
WILX-TV
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
A New Restaurant is Headed to East Lansing
East Lansing is a treasure trove when it comes to restaurants to dine at. And even though we've seen our fair share of closures recently, like Wings Over East Lansing and The Cosmos; we've also seen some awesome new additions, like Goodfellas Bagels and, most recently, Kimchi Box. Now, we...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in January
There was one Michigan Lottery prize won that stood out among the other big wins in January. A Lotto 47 ticket sold at a Kroger in Pinckney won a $1.15-million jackpot. The ticket matched the numbers drawn Jan. 7 — 2-9-20-22-24-39, according to the Michigan Lottery. It was the first Lotto 47 jackpot win of 2023.
Look Inside This Abandoned School In Pleasent Lake
It's probably not a place all of us wanted to be while we were growing up. But what about as an adult, and abandoned?. There are tons of old schools and schoolhouses spread all throughout Michigan that sit empty and in wrecks. This school just happens to be one of them.
eastlansinginfo.news
MSU School Safety Expert Weighs in on Climate at East Lansing High School
Following a series of violent and alarming incidents at East Lansing High School, district leadership has held several public meetings and rolled out a plan to address the issues. Now, a local expert is weighing in on the scene, saying the district has the tools to fix the problems, but to get there, leaders need to act, students need to be taken seriously, more adults need to provide mentorship and rules must be enforced.
fox2detroit.com
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
wkar.org
New leader of Lansing's E.W. Sparrow Hospital named
Sparrow Health System is naming a new president to lead the E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Margaret Dimond will be the first woman to hold the position in the hospital’s 127-year history. She has a medical background that includes acute care, ambulatory and physician group experience. She also has...
buffalonynews.net
Ferguson Development Continues to Advance Michigan's Economy
LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Led by Joel Ferguson of Ferguson Development, the Red Cedar Project is a 33-acre $265 million mixed-use development that offers potential for regional transformation. Located on a long-abandoned Red Cedar golf course, now connecting the State Capitol to Michigan State University...
wkar.org
Detroit-based storyteller: 'It's important to encourage creativity and imagination in our younger generation'
Music is a universal language that can be used to bring different cultures together. Audrey Allison, who was born and raised in Detroit, has been playing the drums for more than 50 years. The percussionist and storyteller has dedicated her life to creating a greater understanding of others through music.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
WILX-TV
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Lansing area is closing. The company announced it will be closing its Okemos location this year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s updated store closing list includes about 290 stores and the Okemos store at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed as one of the stores to close.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
