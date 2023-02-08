Read full article on original website
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
SanDiego.com
Paragliding in San Diego
It’s no secret that San Diego is one of the top destinations for adventure and outdoor recreation in the United States. Southern California’s epic mountain ranges and coastal landscapes make the perfect destination to get outside and enjoy the beauty of nature. From kayaking, hiking, surfing, and SUP boarding – there are plenty of recreation opportunities for every type of traveler.
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
surfer.com
Weekend Forecast (Southern California)
Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
Rancho Bernardo citrus trees under quarantine
The community of Rancho Bernardo is under a citrus quarantine after a citrus tree tested positive for what can be a catastrophic bacterial disease among citrus trees. The disease is called Huanglongbing, or HBL.
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
Explore San Diego County’s 8,000 restaurants — and the food safety risks inspectors found
In the last three years, one third of San Diego County restaurants have had at least one major food safety violation, according to an inewsource analysis of publicly available inspection data. San Diego County is home to nearly 16,000 retail food facilities, from restaurants and caterers to schools and vending...
hotelnewsresource.com
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham San Diego Vista For Sale
CBRE Hotels is soliciting offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in San Diego Vista, California. Located off Highway 78, the hotel is in proximity to Carlsbad State Beach, Oceanside Harbor, Temecula Valley Wine Country, and more than 20 public golf courses. Thanks to its ideal location, the hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments.
Urbane Cafe Opening Oceanside Location
Fast-Casual Chain Working On Two New San Diego Cafes
San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
First Surfin’ Chicken Location Heading to San Diego in March
Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Installing Multiple Locations in Southern California Walmart Stores
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
Segment of cliff collapses at Black’s Beach
A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Black's Beach in La Jolla.
Over a dozen people seen jumping from smuggling boat at Mission Beach
Witnesses see more than a dozen people jump from what U.S. Border Patrol says was smuggling boat. The incident happened at South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
kusi.com
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catalytic converter thefts are becoming more common every month across the United States. Used catalytic converters are worthless in the U.S. but the rare metals within can be melted down and sold. One family and Oceanside dealt with an attempted theft early Tuesday morning, Feb....
iheart.com
The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego
At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
Incurable citrus tree disease prompts plant quarantine
A potentially threatening citrus tree disease was detected in Rancho Bernardo this week, said the County of San Diego Communications Office.
Vigilante Coffee Co. Planning Second North County Location
Oceanside Coffee Roaster Opening Cafe in Vista Next
