wkyufm.org
Lawsuit filed by eastern county challenges legality of Kentucky's restaurant tax
An eastern Kentucky county has filed a lawsuit against the state, seeking the authority to impose a restaurant tax on prepared food and beverages. Under a state statute, KRS 91A.400, some smaller cities can enact a restaurant tax to help fund local tourism. The lawsuit filed by Perry County Fiscal...
'Harmful and ineffective'; Kentucky lawmakers file bill banning conversion therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to ban conversion therapy in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) filed House Bill 162, or The Youth Mental Health Protection Act. The bill would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices...
q95fm.net
Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) meeting push the state’s support...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
wkyufm.org
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
spectrumnews1.com
Who's running for Kentucky governor this year? Here are the 15 candidates
KENTUCKY — On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Kentucky voters will decide on a host of statewide offices, including who they think should occupy the governor’s mansion in Frankfort. In the gubernatorial primary, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D) faces a crowded field of 12 Republicans vying to unseat him,...
wbontv.com
Kentucky income tax one step closer to being eliminated
Frankfort, Kentucky (February 8, 2023) – Kentuckians are one step closer to seeing the state’s individual income tax eliminated entirely after members of the Senate approved HB 1 by a vote of 30-5. The measure would lower the state’s individual income tax to 4% as of January 2024. The measure, HB 1, is sponsored by Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville, Vice Chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, and comes just days after the tax was lowered to 4.5% on January 1. Senate Budget Chair Chris McDaniel carried the bill in the Senate.
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
WKYT 27
Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday. They met with legislators to talk about the importance of gun safety and highlighted the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR. CARR would provide a process for the temporary...
lanereport.com
Health Care: Can Weight Loss Surgery Change More than Your Waistline
With the start of a new year, one of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to lose weight. For many, though, changing their diet and getting more active isn’t enough to make the numbers on the scale drop significantly. Losing weight isn’t only about getting into a...
WLKY.com
Proposed Kentucky bill would fine people for driving too slow in passing lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you get frustrated with slow driving in the passing lane? A Kentucky state representative wants to make that finable. Rep. Ken Upchurch is sponsoring House Bill 105, which was introduced Tuesday. It would fine anyone driving under the speed limit in the farthest left lane.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
fox56news.com
Strong winds wreak havoc across central Kentucky
Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five...
Kentucky bill would require health insurers to cover biomarker testing for cancer
A Kentucky bill filed Tuesday would require health benefit plans to cover biomarker testing with the goal of improving the state’s cancer statistics. Kentucky Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill, said prior to filing the legislation that “it’s highly important that we pay attention to science.” Biomarker testing “is a way to look for genes, […] The post Kentucky bill would require health insurers to cover biomarker testing for cancer appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wnky.com
Kentucky WIC program to only offer Similac infant formula
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Public Health has an update some parents may want to know. The government organization says the USDA is “not planning to renew Kentucky WIC’s waiver to provide additional infant formula options. Beginning March 1, Kentucky’s Women, Infants and Children...
West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio on list of most sleepless states
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Everyone needs a good night’s sleep, but not everyone in the Tri-State area gets enough. According to a study by Diamond Rehab Thailand, people from West Virginia and Kentucky are ranked second and third and Ohio is ranked seventh on a list of the most sleepless states. The study says 39.2% […]
spectrumnews1.com
Biden highlights Ohio, Kentucky in State of the Union speech
OHIO — In President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address Tuesday night, he highlighted the Brent Spence Bridge between Cincinnati and Kentucky, as well as the Intel facility coming to Columbus as examples in his speech. "We used to be No. 1 in the world in infrastructure,...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio lawmakers react to Biden's State of the Union
WASHINGTON — Ohio lawmakers have mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's first two years in office, and his vision for the future that he mapped out Tuesday night. Biden's State of the Union address included two shoutouts to Ohio, focused on the computer chip factories coming to Licking County and the bipartisan infrastructure law bringing new life to the Brent Spence Bridge.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Emergency suspensions of nursing licenses can take days, weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The process is designed to protect the public: An emergency step - in the rare worst cases - to temporarily suspend a nurse’s license to practice while further disciplinary action is pending. Under normal circumstances, a nurse can keep working while under investigation for a...
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
