Kentucky State

q95fm.net

Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) meeting push the state’s support...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings

A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
KENTUCKY STATE
wbontv.com

Kentucky income tax one step closer to being eliminated

Frankfort, Kentucky (February 8, 2023) – Kentuckians are one step closer to seeing the state’s individual income tax eliminated entirely after members of the Senate approved HB 1 by a vote of 30-5. The measure would lower the state’s individual income tax to 4% as of January 2024. The measure, HB 1, is sponsored by Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville, Vice Chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, and comes just days after the tax was lowered to 4.5% on January 1. Senate Budget Chair Chris McDaniel carried the bill in the Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday. They met with legislators to talk about the importance of gun safety and highlighted the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR. CARR would provide a process for the temporary...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Strong winds wreak havoc across central Kentucky

Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky bill would require health insurers to cover biomarker testing for cancer

A Kentucky bill filed Tuesday would require health benefit plans to cover biomarker testing with the goal of improving the state’s cancer statistics.  Kentucky Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill, said prior to filing the legislation that “it’s highly important that we pay attention to science.”  Biomarker testing “is a way to look for genes, […] The post Kentucky bill would require health insurers to cover biomarker testing for cancer appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Kentucky WIC program to only offer Similac infant formula

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Public Health has an update some parents may want to know. The government organization says the USDA is “not planning to renew Kentucky WIC’s waiver to provide additional infant formula options. Beginning March 1, Kentucky’s Women, Infants and Children...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Biden highlights Ohio, Kentucky in State of the Union speech

OHIO — In President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address Tuesday night, he highlighted the Brent Spence Bridge between Cincinnati and Kentucky, as well as the Intel facility coming to Columbus as examples in his speech. "We used to be No. 1 in the world in infrastructure,...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio lawmakers react to Biden's State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Ohio lawmakers have mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's first two years in office, and his vision for the future that he mapped out Tuesday night. Biden's State of the Union address included two shoutouts to Ohio, focused on the computer chip factories coming to Licking County and the bipartisan infrastructure law bringing new life to the Brent Spence Bridge.
OHIO STATE
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY

