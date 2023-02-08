Frankfort, Kentucky (February 8, 2023) – Kentuckians are one step closer to seeing the state’s individual income tax eliminated entirely after members of the Senate approved HB 1 by a vote of 30-5. The measure would lower the state’s individual income tax to 4% as of January 2024. The measure, HB 1, is sponsored by Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville, Vice Chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, and comes just days after the tax was lowered to 4.5% on January 1. Senate Budget Chair Chris McDaniel carried the bill in the Senate.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO