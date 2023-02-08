ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
GBB Freedom beats FVL to stay on top of conference

A volunteer-driven program at Bellin Health to help distract cancer patients with arts, crafts and music. Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school. Updated: 10 hours ago. A student reported an 8th grader had a gun...
OSHKOSH, WI
tourcounsel.com

Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin

Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
INTERVIEW: Port of Green Bay expansion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The planned expansion of the Port of Green Bay is closer to becoming a reality. Last week, the state announced several harbor assistance grants for Fox River projects. They included $1 million for the port’s expansion on a 40-acre site at the mouth of the Fox River, where a new, modern port facility will bring major economic benefits to the region. This is in addition to a $10.1 million federal grant late last year and $15 million in state ARPA funds in 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
Guns in schools create lots of worries

Twice this week police investigated guns brought to school, in Oshkosh and Neenah. Why security efforts could get more difficult at the end of the year.
OSHKOSH, WI
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton man arrested in Nebraska chase

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase. The suspect was identified as Marvin Adams, 44. On Feb. 6, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Adams after a chase on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At about 9:30 a.m., a trooper spotted Adams...
APPLETON, WI
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
GREEN BAY, WI
18-year-old arrested on UW-Green Bay campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man banging on doors - that’s the report University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Police received on Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. Officers were dispatched to James Temp Hall, a student apartment building on the Green Bay campus, to check the welfare of a male who appeared under the influence and was pounding on doors repetitively. University Police located the man on the first floor of the building and began speaking with him, noting that he was exhibiting behavior consistent with someone under the influence of a controlled substance. Out of a backpack in his possession, officers seized prescription medication, suspected marijuana, and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.
GREEN BAY, WI
tourcounsel.com

Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin

Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Clintonville armed robbery suspect arrested in Iowa

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville police say a suspect in an armed robbery on Wednesday has been arrested in Iowa. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Marion, Wis. He was taken into custody in Polk County, Iowa, just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Police aren’t identifying him due to his age.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
DEBRIEF: Flood insurance

GREEN BAY, WI

