Very Disappointing News About Kevin Durant
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
TRADE: Portland Trail Blazers On Verge Of Acquiring Key Philadelphia 76ers Player
The Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers have made a three-team deal involving Jalen McDaniels and Matisse Thybulle.
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Yardbarker
Sixers Trade Machine: 3 potential moves the 76ers could make at the deadline
One of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets is the fact that the Sixers and President Daryl Morey are in the market for a backup center, as in-house options Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed haven’t lived up to expectations. Harrell’s clearly lost a step athletically and provides little else consistently aside from energy, oftentimes misplaced energy at that. Fan-favorite “BBall Paul” hasn’t shown the basketball IQ necessary to be a reliable contributor for a team who has aspirations of hoisting the Larry O’Brien at the end of this season.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
Celtics Add Former Sixers Center Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics add more depth to the big man position.
NBC Sports
Celtics’ role players make pre-trade deadline statement vs. Sixers
BOSTON -- We’ve heard the talk for about a month now. Yes, the Celtics have the NBA’s best record, but they could use more big man depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams, or at least another capable wing to ease the burden on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
76ers Rival Rumors: Nets Discussed Ben Simmons Deal With Raptors?
Ben Simmons was rumored to be in a possible trade offer to the Raptors.
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (30-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with New York. He ranks second in the league averaging 33.3 points per game. The 76ers are 5-5 against opponents in the Atlantic...
Celtics lose Jaylen Brown, hold on to beat Sixers 106-99
BOSTON (AP) — With three of Boston's regular starters out — and Jaylen Brown soon to join them — Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead the Celtics to a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.Jayson Tatum had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Boston, which won for the fourth time in five games to add to the NBA's best record (39-16). The 76ers (34-19) are second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference, having lost both matchups with the Celtics this season.Joel Embiid scored 28 points and...
76ers Trade Matisse Thybulle to Trail Blazers
The Sixers are trading away Matisse Thybulle.
NBC Sports
Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding. The Raptors reportedly acquired Poeltl late Wednesday night in...
Blake Griffin roasts Doc Rivers after roasting Sixers on the court in Celtics win
The Boston Celtics took down the Philadelphia 76ers despite missing almost their entire starting lineup aside from Jayson Tatum. Blake Griffin was one of many players who stepped up, got hot from deep and got the Celtics a hard-fought win. Griffin hit three triples in the first quarter and five...
BREAKING: New York Knicks Make A Trade With Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to trade Josh Hart to the New York Knicks.
NBC Sports
Report: Kings swing trade for Nets forward Edwards
The Kings reportedly have made their first move of trade deadline week. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Sacramento acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Edwards, who had a one-year Bird Rights...
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
