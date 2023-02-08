ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Sixers Trade Machine: 3 potential moves the 76ers could make at the deadline

One of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets is the fact that the Sixers and President Daryl Morey are in the market for a backup center, as in-house options Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed haven’t lived up to expectations. Harrell’s clearly lost a step athletically and provides little else consistently aside from energy, oftentimes misplaced energy at that. Fan-favorite “BBall Paul” hasn’t shown the basketball IQ necessary to be a reliable contributor for a team who has aspirations of hoisting the Larry O’Brien at the end of this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (30-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with New York. He ranks second in the league averaging 33.3 points per game. The 76ers are 5-5 against opponents in the Atlantic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Celtics lose Jaylen Brown, hold on to beat Sixers 106-99

BOSTON (AP) — With three of Boston's regular starters out — and Jaylen Brown soon to join them — Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead the Celtics to a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.Jayson Tatum had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Boston, which won for the fourth time in five games to add to the NBA's best record (39-16). The 76ers (34-19) are second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference, having lost both matchups with the Celtics this season.Joel Embiid scored 28 points and...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding. The Raptors reportedly acquired Poeltl late Wednesday night in...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Kings swing trade for Nets forward Edwards

The Kings reportedly have made their first move of trade deadline week. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Sacramento acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Edwards, who had a one-year Bird Rights...
SACRAMENTO, CA

