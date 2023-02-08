Four Kyrie Irving questions: How trade with Nets, 2023 free agency impact future of Mavericks, Luka Doncic

Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
This Cavs-Mavs Trade Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. To Cleveland
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is no stranger to shocking the world. In fact, he seems to relish the opportunities. You’re entitled to feel however you like about Irving’s bold stances on various subjects, but this much can’t be denied: he gets people talking. His recent trade to...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'My Focus is Here': Mavs Star Kyrie Irving Speaks on LeBron's Lakers Desire
After his first practice with the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving gave his thoughts on Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James publicly stating his disappointment that the two stars weren't able to reunite as teammates once again.
The Next Blockbuster Trade The Dallas Mavericks Can Make After Acquiring Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks aren't done making trades yet. They could land an All-Star player and create a Big 3 with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant, Suns blockbuster trade: 'I'm just glad he got out of there'
Just a few days ago, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were both still members of the Nets. Fast forward to the day of the trade deadline and both superstars will be out in the Western Conference. On the evening that Irving made his Mavericks debut, the NBA world was hit...
Why Raptors say yes and no: Fred VanVleet trade to Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, draft pick
Before the Kyrie Irving trade became official, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Nets had "explored the feasibility" of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to the Raptors for Fred VanVleet. That seems less likely now that the trade has gone through, but it's still a possibility. As The...
Why Raptors say yes and no: Gary Trent Jr. trade to Spurs for Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott
It doesn't seem like Toronto's interest in Jakob Poeltl has changed. On the eve of the trade deadline, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that there were some "fresh rumbles this week" that the Raptors explored packaging Gary Trent Jr. and "some level of draft compensation" for Poeltl. This isn't the...
How Kevin Durant fits with the championship-or-bust Suns, Nets prioritize defense with Mikal Bridges
Boy, that escalated quickly. What many thought would be a quiet deadline is no more, with the Nets accepting a godfather offer to move Kevin Durant to the Suns. You don't need me to tell you that the Suns got better by adding one of the three best players in the league and a potential MVP by year's end. The question is how much better they got.
Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained
You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
Thunder guard Josh Giddey had secret admission after LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
As LeBron James got closer to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time scoring record, you could start to map out which games he might break the record in. After he went for 27 points against the Pelicans over the weekend, it became clear it would happen in Los Angeles against either the Thunder or Bucks, only 36 points away from taking the scoring crown.
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream for Wednesday game
The Kyrie Irving trade has now gone through. While the trade was reported on Sunday afternoon, it wasn't made official until Monday evening because the Nets were said to be "evaluating opportunities" to expand it with a third team. It ended up being a two-team deal, with Irving and Markieff Morris headed to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three future picks.
Kevin Durant trade reactions: New Nets forward Mikal Bridges, NBA Twitter in awe over blockbuster deal
The NBA never sleeps, especially at 1 a.m. ET the day of the trade deadline. Just when you thought it might be time to fall asleep before the real deadline madness commences, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a blockbuster deal that will send 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
Nets timeline of disaster: How Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden experiment fell apart
When the Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in 2019, they were widely considered the biggest winners of the offseason. Brooklyn had completed a speedy rebuild and appeared to be in a position to compete for multiple championships with Durant and Irving both signed to long-term deals. Fast...
NBA Trade Deadline 2023: NBA players hilariously react on social media to a wild day of moves around the league
The dust has settled on a chaotic NBA trade deadline that had no shortage of drama. Headlined by blockbuster moves for Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, the deadline had the league in pandemonium, with Twitter notifications keeping everyone awake as the moves kept coming in. From Josh Hart...
Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
