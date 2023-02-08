ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Four Kyrie Irving questions: How trade with Nets, 2023 free agency impact future of Mavericks, Luka Doncic

By Stephen Noh
ng-sportingnews.com
 1 day ago
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

How Kevin Durant fits with the championship-or-bust Suns, Nets prioritize defense with Mikal Bridges

Boy, that escalated quickly. What many thought would be a quiet deadline is no more, with the Nets accepting a godfather offer to move Kevin Durant to the Suns. You don't need me to tell you that the Suns got better by adding one of the three best players in the league and a potential MVP by year's end. The question is how much better they got.
PHOENIX, AZ
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained

You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
ng-sportingnews.com

Thunder guard Josh Giddey had secret admission after LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record

As LeBron James got closer to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time scoring record, you could start to map out which games he might break the record in. After he went for 27 points against the Pelicans over the weekend, it became clear it would happen in Los Angeles against either the Thunder or Bucks, only 36 points away from taking the scoring crown.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream for Wednesday game

The Kyrie Irving trade has now gone through. While the trade was reported on Sunday afternoon, it wasn't made official until Monday evening because the Nets were said to be "evaluating opportunities" to expand it with a third team. It ended up being a two-team deal, with Irving and Markieff Morris headed to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three future picks.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Kevin Durant trade reactions: New Nets forward Mikal Bridges, NBA Twitter in awe over blockbuster deal

The NBA never sleeps, especially at 1 a.m. ET the day of the trade deadline. Just when you thought it might be time to fall asleep before the real deadline madness commences, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a blockbuster deal that will send 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
ng-sportingnews.com

Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

