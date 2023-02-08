With more than 83 million views on TikTok and 30,000 tags on Instagram, #cluttercore is just the latest design trend sweeping the internet. Popularized by Gen Z as an extension of cottagecore, cluttercore is all about filling your space with things that make you happy—even if it means your room looks a little, well, cluttered. An organized mess of sentimental objects, artwork, and collections, if you will. While this bold aesthetic may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s taking off among those who love a more is more approach to design and are looking to make their homes feel more cozy and comforting.

27 DAYS AGO