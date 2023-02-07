Last time, I talked about how easy it is to grow dandelions in a garden or on a piece of land you want to easily grow a low-maintenance edible crop on. Now, I want to talk about another low-maintenance food that you can easily grow. There are plenty of environments you can grow it in, but you can easily grow it indoors if you do not have a lot of outdoor space or room to raise crops. Heck, you can even grow this particular kind of food without even having traditional soil to grow it on. This little article is here to teach you how to grow some delicious mushrooms: a kind of easily growable food you can even grow on a piece of cardboard!

