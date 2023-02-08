Read full article on original website
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Who is Adam Blackstone? Get to Know the Music Director Behind The Biggest Shows
Primetime Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone is the industry’s secret weapon regarding musical direction. The multi-instrumentalist has worked with some of the most successful artists in the business, including Angie Stone, The Roots, Al Green, and more. As a result, he’s received several recognitions, including two nominations at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards for “Outstanding New Artist” and “Outstanding Jazz Album —Vocal.” In honor of his nomination, get to know the veteran musician better.
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Dee Barnes Slams Grammys For Honoring Dr. Dre With What She Calls ‘The Ike Turner Award’
Barnes, a former member of the West Coast hip-hop female duo Body & Soul, has spoken openly about her 1991 assault at the hands of Dre. During the attack, she claimed Dr. Dre dragged her by her hair and smashed her face into a wall.
Essence
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”
The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards
Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night was special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out.
NME
Jay-Z will perform at this year’s Grammys in star-studded rendition of ‘God Did’
Jay-Z is set to perform at this year’s Grammys as part of a star-studded rendition of ‘God Did‘. As first reported in Variety, Jay-Z will perform ‘God Did’ with DJ Khaled at the awards. The track is up for three nods on the night, including song of the year.
Rickey Smiley Thanks Those Who Attended Brandon Smiley’s ‘Standing Ovation’ Memorial [WATCH]
Rickey Smiley takes a moment to thank everyone in attendance for his son Brandon's memorial and an update on how he's doing.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Calls Attention to His Lack of Grammy Wins Despite Numerous Nominations
Snoop Dogg is again calling attention to the fact that he’s not yet been the recipient of a Grammy, despite a slew of nominations. On Monday, one day after the 2023 edition of the Recording Academy’s annual ceremony, Snoop shared an Instagram post highlighting a list of fellow rap artists’ career wins, including Jay-Z (who has 24 Grammy trophies to his name) and Kendrick Lamar (who has 17).
EW.com
Questlove says Will Smith was going to make a surprise appearance during the Grammys' hip-hop tribute
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded tribute that very nearly included the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself. Questlove, who curated the 14-minute-long celebration that aired on Sunday evening, revealed that Will Smith was originally set to make a surprise appearance during the performance but ultimately had to back out because it coincided with the filming of Bad Boys 4.
Legendary Hip-Hop tribute steals the show at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Questlove, has announced that he is co-producing a massive tribute performance with The Roots for the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, stacked with the biggest names in the game.
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Brings Beyoncé and Adele to Tears With Emotional Record of the Year Speech
Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her hit, "About Damn Time." Taking to the stage to collect her win, Lizzo began her acceptance speech by dedicating the award to the late music icon Prince and ended her speech with a high-energy nod to Beyoncé.
tvinsider.com
Watch Al Roker & Wife Deborah Roberts Dance After Beyoncé’s Big Grammy Win (VIDEO)
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts made the BeyHive proud on Sunday (February 5) night as they celebrated Beyoncé‘s history-making moment of becoming the all-time winningest Grammy artist. The Today show weathercaster and his wife, who works as a journalist for ABC, took to Instagram on Sunday after Beyoncé...
Journalist Dee Barnes says Dr Dre Grammy award named after an ‘abuser’
Dee Barnes has said that the Grammys awarded an “abuser” when they named an accolade after Dr Dre.Dr Dre was given the new award, titled the Dr Dre Impact Award, at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday night (5 February).Barnes has since claimed that the Recording Academy “named this award after an abuser,” given that Dre pleaded no contest to assault and battery against her in 1991. There have been several other claims of violence made against him by multiple women, which he has denied.In her own words, Barnes told Rolling Stone about how the recent honouring of...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says Grammys 'Missed The Moment' By Snubbing '4:44' In 2018
JAY-Z has once again called out the Grammys, and this time it’s for snubbing 4:44 in 2018. During a rare interview with TIDAL, Hov criticized the Recording Academy for overlooking his 13th album in its respective categories that year. According to the Roc Nation boss, 4:44 was truly a moment for Hip Hop as it proved the culture isn’t just a young man’s game.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mary J. Blige At 2023 Grammy Awards
At the Grammys, soulful singer Mary J. Blige was up for six awards including Album of the Year and Record of the Year! For the extravagant event the iconic artist (who just turned 52), looked amazing for the red carpet! She wore a shimmery crystal covered bodycon gown with cutouts and a gold accent belt. She performed her hit song “Good Morning Gorgeous” and the crowd loved her.
Essence
Meet The Black Woman Tapped By Beyoncé To Lead Parkwood Entertainment
In the midst of Renaissance tour sales, the announcement was made today by Founder and Chairwoman Beyoncé. Who runs the world — and Parkwood Entertainment? Girls. Justina Omokhua was tapped as Senior Vice President of Beyoncé‘s powerhouse film and production company, record label and management firm, Parkwood Entertainment, running day to day operations.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World’ on PBS, A Docuseries Tracing the Creative and Cultural Trajectory of The Genre Across Five Decades
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (PBS) is a four-part docuseries executive produced by Chuck D of Public Enemy and featuring interviews with a wealth of musicians, artists, scholars, and political thinkers, who trace the history and life cycle of the genre as it grew out of the Bronx in the 1970s and became a global force, and how rappers have made highlighting injustice an integral part of the artform since the moment it all began. FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP-HOP CHANGED THE WORLD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “2020,” Chuck D says over the underlying...
