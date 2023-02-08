President Joe Biden will give the State of the Union address to the newly divided Congress on Tuesday. When the president delivers his speech, one Coloradan will be in attendance, Richard Fierro. Fierro is credited as the individual who helped stop the suspected shooter inside the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs last year. The suspect shot and killed 5 people and left more than a dozen others injured in the Nov. 19, 2022 shooting. Fierro is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also is a two-time Bronze Star recipient after he helped disarm the shooter the night of the Club Q shooting. Fierro has been recognized for his quick action and heroic efforts that saved lives that night, including his wife and daughter who were with him at the LGBTQ+ nightclub.Colorado Congressman Jason Crow helped pass the first comprehensive gun safety reform package in 30 years, and he continues to call for a nationwide assault weapons ban and additional measures to help save lives. Before the State of the Union address, Crow will be joined by Fierro for a discussion of the importance of commonsense gun safety measures.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO