Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) -- A man died in a snowmobile crash. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. they received a 911 call about a crash on a trail in rural Pequot Lakes. A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was driving a 2009 Ski-Doo and...
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington
A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen
(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
Stearns County License Center Hours Changing
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is changing the hours at the Service Center in Waite Park starting Monday. The new lobby hours will be 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Lobby hours had been 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closing at 4:30 aligns with the county's business hours. The...
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
