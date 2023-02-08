ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Adam Thielen Sheds Light on 2023 Contract Mystery

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began on the night of January 15th, and since then, the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen has existed in limbo. Thielen, 32, is scheduled to incur a $19.9 million cap hit against the Vikings books in 2023, a figure thought by some as too expensive for a WR2 who tallied 716 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

'Front-runner' emerges for Derek Carr as 'framework' for trade is in place

New Orleans is the top trade destination for the QB after the Raiders permitted him to speak with the Saints. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, the organizations have developed a "framework for a trade." It may be an attractive option for Carr. He has a prior...
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Calls Derek Carr Trade 'Unlikely'

The Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Carr's visit takes place on Wednesday.  It is Carr's first meeting with a team ahead of the Raiders' Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, by which $40.4 million of his salary becomes ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Ringer

Power Hour: Offseason Rodgers, Payton in Denver, and Derek Carr’s Next Move

We power rank the top non–Super-Bowl-related stories from around the league, including Aaron Rodgers’s darkroom retreat, Derek Carr’s visit to the Saints, Sean Payton as the new alpha dog in Denver, the Chargers snatching up Kellen Moore, LeBron James breaking the NBA all-time scoring record, and more.
NBC Chicago

Bears Partial Owner Andrew McKenna Dies at Age 93

Bears partial owner Andrew McKenna dies at age 93 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andrew McKenna, partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears, died at the 93-years-old. "This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears," chairman George McCaskey...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Anticipating security needs for a Bears stadium in Arlington Heights

Good morning, Chicago. Ashley Munson said she isn’t a big fan of public events or large crowds, but even she couldn’t resist the pull of a Beyonce concert at Soldier Field this summer. A half day after the singer became the greatest Grammy winner in history with 32 awards, Munson was one of the lucky legion of fans able to score tickets to Beyonce’s highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy