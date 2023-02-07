Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
tourcounsel.com
Oak Park Mall | Shopping mall in Overland Park, Kansas
Oak Park Mall is a super-regional shopping mall located in Overland Park, Kansas, containing over 180 stores in a covered area of 1,607,803 sq ft (149,369.8 m2). It is the largest mall in the Kansas City Metro Area as well as the entire state of Kansas, and is split into two levels and contains five department stores. It was developed by Copaken, White & Blitt in conjunction with Frank Morgan and Sherman Dreiseszun.
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Albert Pujols Is Selling His Massive Kansas City Mansion [PHOTOS]
On top of being one of the best players in the history of baseball, Albert Pujols also owns a gigantic (and very fancy) mansion in Missouri. But this Cardinal is now selling his nest. The recently retired baseball giant has listed his massive mansion in Leawood, just west of the Kansas/Missouri border.
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans subdue man who attacked Union Station security guard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary incident at Union Station Thursday night, right in the middle of the Chiefs fan zone part of it was captured on video. KMBC spoke exclusively to a bystander who stepped in to help a security guard who was being attacked. "When I heard...
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying ticket at Blue Springs Walmart
The ticket had been purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Blue Springs and had matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 13.
KMBC.com
Here's what happened to cause Thursday morning's surprise heavy snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday's forecast called for a rainy afternoon shifting to a slight wintry mix overnight. The rain arrived as planned, but many were surprised Thursday morning when they woke up to a thick blanket of heavy, wet snow outside. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download...
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured Friday night in KCMO
A pedestrian was seriously injured around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in a crash near Missouri Route 291 just north of Wild Horse Parkway.
Mother of man killed watching KC sideshow says events need secure space
The mother of a 20-year-old Kansas man shot and killed while watching a sideshow says her son just wanted to watch fast cars burn rubber.
KSN.com
Pastors describe leading Kansas City police to missing son’s car and body
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (WDAF) — The family of a murdered Grandview, Missouri, man say they are no closer to answers than they were three weeks ago when they led police to him. The pastors of Glory Bible Fellowship International Church were at the so-called “Happiest Place on Earth” the last time they spoke with their son, Adam Blackstock Jr., 24, back home in Grandview.
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train outside Kansas City, MO
A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Missing teen found safe, Kansas City police say
Police said Shakir Thomas was last seen Tuesday around 6 a.m. in the area of 110th and Cypress.
Man with knife arrested after breaking into Kansas City, Kansas home, threatening owner
The Strawberry Hill homeowner is crediting close neighbors as one of the reason he's alive.
3 stabbed, 1 shot Wednesday night at Riverside apartment building
Police in Riverside say three people were stabbed and a fourth shot in an altercation Wednesday night at an apartment complex.
KCTV 5
KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening. The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E....
One dead in overnight crash near Paseo
Kansas City police said a person is dead after an overnight crash that occurred Saturday morning.
KCPD release names of man, woman found shot to death Wednesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, police released the names of a man and woman found shot to death Wednesday night in a car.
