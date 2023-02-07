ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

tourcounsel.com

Oak Park Mall | Shopping mall in Overland Park, Kansas

Oak Park Mall is a super-regional shopping mall located in Overland Park, Kansas, containing over 180 stores in a covered area of 1,607,803 sq ft (149,369.8 m2). It is the largest mall in the Kansas City Metro Area as well as the entire state of Kansas, and is split into two levels and contains five department stores. It was developed by Copaken, White & Blitt in conjunction with Frank Morgan and Sherman Dreiseszun.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Albert Pujols Is Selling His Massive Kansas City Mansion [PHOTOS]

On top of being one of the best players in the history of baseball, Albert Pujols also owns a gigantic (and very fancy) mansion in Missouri. But this Cardinal is now selling his nest. The recently retired baseball giant has listed his massive mansion in Leawood, just west of the Kansas/Missouri border.
LEAWOOD, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN.com

Pastors describe leading Kansas City police to missing son’s car and body

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (WDAF) — The family of a murdered Grandview, Missouri, man say they are no closer to answers than they were three weeks ago when they led police to him. The pastors of Glory Bible Fellowship International Church were at the so-called “Happiest Place on Earth” the last time they spoke with their son, Adam Blackstock Jr., 24, back home in Grandview.
GRANDVIEW, MO
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening. The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E....
KANSAS CITY, MO

