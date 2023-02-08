ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of February 10 include Black Cowboy Legacy Rodeo, Sesame Street Live, & more!

By Liezel L.
houstononthecheap.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
365thingsinhouston.com

2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston

Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
The Center Square

Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later

(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.

Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

LOVE IS BLOOMING IN GALVESTON

Dr. Jared Williams shared some inspiring words for the guests at Nia Cultural Center on Friday. Williams is from Port Arthur and new to Galveston. He works for the Family Center as CEO. He and his mother, Pamela. Smith Williams, have both relocated to the island community. His delightful fiancé,...
GALVESTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Bun B announces part of Rodeo Southern Takeover lineup

Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy