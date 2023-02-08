ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin ties world Alpine skiing championships medals record

Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the...
NBC Sports

Alexis Pinturault wins world championships combined; American in fourth

Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
NBC Sports

Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds

So after Coleman placed sixth in defense of his 100m title at last July’s world championships, his first global outdoor meet in three years, he was reflective. “The last 100 meters I ran competitively was in Doha in 2019. I was 23 years old. The next 100 meters I ran competitively I was 26,” said Coleman, who won the 2019 World title in a personal-best 9.76 seconds, then ran 10.01 for sixth at the 2022 Worlds. “So I knew this season was going to be a grind, just getting my feet back underneath me, just getting my race pattern down. Just getting back into the groove of competing at a high level.”
TENNESSEE STATE
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC

Six Nations: Doddie Weir cyclists travel to Edinburgh

About 180 cyclists have left Cardiff, destined for Edinburgh, with the match ball for Saturday's Six Nations match. Wales take on Scotland for the Doddie Weir Cup - named after the home side's former second row, who died in November after battling motor neurone disease. Following his diagnosis in 2016,...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Wales head coach Warren Gatland considers shuffling pack against Scotland

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close

Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
Yardbarker

Andy Murray changes his schedule again as he received wild card for Dubai Championships

Andy Murray made yet another change to his schedule, after he received a wild card for the 2023 Dubai Championships. Previously, the former world no. 1 withdrew from the 2023 Rotterdam Open, which is held only two weeks before the ATP 500 event in Dubai is scheduled to start. Murray is a former champion in Dubai, where he defeated Fernando Verdasco in the 2017 final.
BBC

Why is there a row over Scotland's longest road?

The Scottish government has said a target to dual remaining sections of single-carriageway between Inverness and Perth by 2025 will be missed. Since the project was launched in 2011 a total of about 11 miles (18km) have been upgraded, leaving 80 miles (129km) still to be done. The wheels coming...
BBC

Great Britain thrash Estonia in EuroBasket qualifier to keep finals hopes alive

Great Britain's women thrashed Estonia 100-45 in their fifth EuroBasket qualifier to stay in contention for a place in this year's finals. Temi Fagbenle led GB's scoring with 23 points and Chantelle Handy added 11 as all 12 players scored in Manchester. The hosts opened up a double-figure advantage in...
Yardbarker

WTA roundup: No. 2 Belinda Bencic advances in Abu Dhabi

No. 2 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Bencic rebounded from a 5-3 deficit in the second set to win in...

