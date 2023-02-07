Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
therealdeal.com
Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs
The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
tourcounsel.com
Broadway Commons | Shopping mall in Hicksville, New York
Broadway Commons, better known by its former name Broadway Mall, is a large shopping mall located in Hicksville, New York, United States. Originally an open-air shopping center called the Mid-Island Shopping Plaza, Broadway Mall is currently a regional enclosed shopping center comprising 98 stores, as well as a food court and movie theater.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Hospital’s orthopedic programs awarded national certification
Greenwich Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for recertification in spinal fusion surgery as well as Advanced Certification in total hip and knee replacement surgery by demonstrating continuous compliance with performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY epidemiologist warns public health emergency may end too soon
The Biden Administration is set to end the federal public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic as of May 11, 2023, but epidemiologists say it may be too soon. “We are at a place where we are not fully taking advantage of the tools that are at our disposal," said Dr. Denis Nash, distinguished professor of epidemiology and executive director of CUNY’s Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health. "So I would feel a bit better about it if a much larger proportion of New Yorkers were up to date on their vaccines."
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Once the priciest US home, this Conn. estate now asks $150M
This grand Connecticut estate once sold for a record nine-figure sum — and now it’s returned for sale, asking an even higher price. The Wall Street Journal reports that Copper Beech Farm in affluent Greenwich, which spans 50 acres and features about a mile of frontage along the Long Island Sound, has listed for a cool $150 million. That’s $30 million more than the $120 million the property last sold for in 2014 — which, at the time, was the highest price ever paid for a home in the US.
Cleveland Jewish News
CUNY offers hard-left definition of Jew-hatred as guidance to those reporting antisemitism
Plagued by charges some of its administrators embrace Jew- and Israel-haters, the City University of New York—the nation’s largest urban university—says it is fixing the problem. But critics say it is antisemitic business as usual at the public school. Responding to demands for an easier way to...
Recent Sales of $1 Million+ Homes in Huntington
Home prices may have cooled but numerous homes in Huntington sold for $1 million or more in recent months. The most recent one, for $1.849 million, occurred Jan. 9 for a home at 21 Thorman Lane. Most of the listed properties spent less than two Read More ...
George Santos blames NY politics for 'bad decision' to lie on resume: 'It's pretty simple'
“Here’s the deal, I would have never gotten the nomination from the Nassau County GOP if I had not concluded college,” Santos told Newsmax in an interview Thursday night from the U.S. House Rotunda.
longisland.com
New Dumpling Soup Spot, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, Opening in Westbury
The Michelin-recommended New York City restaurant is opening on Long Island. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is opening another location in Westbury soon at Samanea New York Mall previously called The Mall at the Source. The restaurant will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space at the mall. Well-known for its xiao long...
Watch: Sailboat Explodes At Long Island Marina, 1 Airlifted To Hospital
A man is recovering after being pulled from the wreckage of a sailboat that exploded at a Long Island marina. Emergency crews in Islip were called at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with reports that a boat had exploded at a dock in Islip Canal, located on Main Street, according to Suffolk Coun…
gnpsvillager.org
Great Neck Medical Doctor Heading to Prison for Medicare Fraud Scheme
Morris Barnard is 59 years old and spent over 33 years being a doctor in Nassau County, Great Neck. After a 5 year Medicare fraud, in 2022 he pleaded guilty and was sentenced 2 and 1/2 years in federal prison. Over the course of 5 years, he stole over $3 million and paid back the 1.4 million he had left to Medicare. He was sentenced in Central Islip for health care fraud. Most of the people he falsely charged were either disabled or in group homes.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
Navigating the Job Market: Proven Strategies for Finding a Job in New York City
New York City is one of the world's leading financial and cultural centers, making it a prime destination for job seekers. However, with its competitive job market, finding a job in the city can be a challenge. Here are some proven strategies for finding a job in New York City:
US Attorney Investigating School District, Superintendent In Mount Vernon
A school district in Westchester County has confirmed that it is under investigation by federal officials. The Mount Vernon School District as well as Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy are currently under investigation by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, the school district announced on Friday, Feb. 10.
News 12
LI restaurant owner donates funds from takeout order to Turkey relief efforts
Two restaurants on Long Island donated 100% of their takeout orders Friday to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey. Eroll Alkan, owner of Krinti Mediterranean in Woodbury and Chicken Kebab in Roslyn, says around $5,000 was collected between both restaurants. "I think it was a great outcome in that timeframe that...
White Plains woman raising awareness about heart disease
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A Westchester woman is raising awareness about heart disease after facing an emergency condition that sent her to the emergency room, but until that day, the working mom, who lived a healthy lifestyle, never saw it coming.Margarita Pineiro shared her story with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis from her home in White Plains, hoping it helps others."I woke up. I left my bedroom. I just walked down the hallway," Pineiro said.She walked DeAngelis through the morning of Sept. 24, 2021, which started as a typical day, heading to the kitchen to prepare breakfast for her family."Immediately, right when...
Herald Community Newspapers
E.M., Westbury LIRR commuters weigh in on new terminal
The only good thing for me is it’s a much more doable walk from (Grand Central) and I can avoid the subway.”. After years of planning, construction, and deadline changes, Grand Central Madison finally opened to the public on Jan. 25. The 700,000-square-foot modern, sleek and clean station is...
Best Pizza: Westchester Eatery Ranks High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massape…
