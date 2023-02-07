ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
therealdeal.com

Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs

The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Commons | Shopping mall in Hicksville, New York

Broadway Commons, better known by its former name Broadway Mall, is a large shopping mall located in Hicksville, New York, United States. Originally an open-air shopping center called the Mid-Island Shopping Plaza, Broadway Mall is currently a regional enclosed shopping center comprising 98 stores, as well as a food court and movie theater.
HICKSVILLE, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich Hospital’s orthopedic programs awarded national certification

Greenwich Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for recertification in spinal fusion surgery as well as Advanced Certification in total hip and knee replacement surgery by demonstrating continuous compliance with performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY epidemiologist warns public health emergency may end too soon

The Biden Administration is set to end the federal public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic as of May 11, 2023, but epidemiologists say it may be too soon. “We are at a place where we are not fully taking advantage of the tools that are at our disposal," said Dr. Denis Nash, distinguished professor of epidemiology and executive director of CUNY’s Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health. "So I would feel a bit better about it if a much larger proportion of New Yorkers were up to date on their vaccines."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Once the priciest US home, this Conn. estate now asks $150M

This grand Connecticut estate once sold for a record nine-figure sum — and now it’s returned for sale, asking an even higher price. The Wall Street Journal reports that Copper Beech Farm in affluent Greenwich, which spans 50 acres and features about a mile of frontage along the Long Island Sound, has listed for a cool $150 million. That’s $30 million more than the $120 million the property last sold for in 2014 — which, at the time, was the highest price ever paid for a home in the US.
GREENWICH, CT
longisland.com

New Dumpling Soup Spot, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, Opening in Westbury

The Michelin-recommended New York City restaurant is opening on Long Island. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is opening another location in Westbury soon at Samanea New York Mall previously called The Mall at the Source. The restaurant will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space at the mall. Well-known for its xiao long...
WESTBURY, NY
gnpsvillager.org

Great Neck Medical Doctor Heading to Prison for Medicare Fraud Scheme

Morris Barnard is 59 years old and spent over 33 years being a doctor in Nassau County, Great Neck. After a 5 year Medicare fraud, in 2022 he pleaded guilty and was sentenced 2 and 1/2 years in federal prison. Over the course of 5 years, he stole over $3 million and paid back the 1.4 million he had left to Medicare. He was sentenced in Central Islip for health care fraud. Most of the people he falsely charged were either disabled or in group homes.
GREAT NECK, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
CBS New York

White Plains woman raising awareness about heart disease

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A Westchester woman is raising awareness about heart disease after facing an emergency condition that sent her to the emergency room, but until that day, the working mom, who lived a healthy lifestyle, never saw it coming.Margarita Pineiro shared her story with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis from her home in White Plains, hoping it helps others."I woke up. I left my bedroom. I just walked down the hallway," Pineiro said.She walked DeAngelis through the morning of Sept. 24, 2021, which started as a typical day, heading to the kitchen to prepare breakfast for her family."Immediately, right when...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

E.M., Westbury LIRR commuters weigh in on new terminal

The only good thing for me is it’s a much more doable walk from (Grand Central) and I can avoid the subway.”. After years of planning, construction, and deadline changes, Grand Central Madison finally opened to the public on Jan. 25. The 700,000-square-foot modern, sleek and clean station is...
WESTBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy