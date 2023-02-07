Read full article on original website
Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
If You Want to Reduce Your Inflammation Risk, Ditch This One Habit ASAP
A cardiologist shares the worst habit for inflammation and why it's so bad.
MedicalXpress
Reducing total calories may be more effective for weight loss than intermittent fasting
The frequency and size of meals was a stronger determinant of weight loss or gain than the time between first and last meal, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. According to the senior study author Wendy L. Bennett, M.D., M.P.H., an associate...
Healthline
What to Know About Raloxifene (Evista) for Osteoporosis
Evista may reduce your risk of vertebral fractures from osteoporosis but not other types of fractures. It’s not a first-line treatment for osteoporosis, but a doctor can determine whether the benefits for you outweigh the risks. Raloxifene is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent and...
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
People who take semaglutide but don't resistance train risk losing muscle as well as fat, doctors warn. Here's why it's important to have a healthy balance of the two.
Semaglutide, which is sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss and diabetes, has been hailed a "game-changer."
How To Lose Weight Fast Without Diet Or Exercise
Losing weight can be a challenging and frustrating process, especially when you're not sure where to start or don't have the time to commit to diet and exercise. However, there are ways to achieve weight loss without having to make drastic changes to your lifestyle. Here are some simple and effective ways to lose Weight Fast without diet or exercise:
boldsky.com
Everyday Exercises To Manage Arthritis Pain: What Is The Recommended Amount Of Physical Activity?
Rheumatoid arthritis is the most common form of autoimmune arthritis, where the immune system attacks itself. Autoimmune arthritis can occur in a variety of ways. It has been reported that almost half of the global population suffers from autoimmune arthritis disease, however only 50% receive a proper diagnosis. There are...
Doctors emphasize potential risks as new weight loss drugs grow in popularity
In today’s Health Alert, new weight loss drugs have become so popular that demand is outpacing supply.
Dear Doctor: Why would a healthy senior with good cholesterol numbers be advised to take a statin?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 74-year-old woman with good cholesterol numbers and normal blood pressure. I’ve exercised regularly since I was 17 (that’s 57 years), and weigh 98 pounds. I have no history of heart attack or stroke. Still, my doctor is giving me a strong sales pitch to take a statin with no mention of potential harsh side effects and no liver enzyme test. A letter from my doctor’s office states, “Even when your cholesterol levels are at goal, I recommend taking cholesterol medication to reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.”
Inside Nova
Do You Need an Insulin-Resistance Diet?
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People with health conditions like type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes or polycystic ovarian syndrome may have been advised about the value of an insulin-resistance diet. But this way of eating can benefit most people interested in balancing blood sugars, whether that’s to help...
Registered Dietitian Explains When Too Much Protein Can Become A Problem
In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, registered dietitian Jamie Feit weighed in on when consuming excessive amounts of protein can be a problem.
Ozempic Overdose: What happens when you stop taking this diabetes medicine?
Ozempic is said to have been used by a small number of celebrities due to its reputation for promoting weight loss. On TikTok, the hashtag Ozempic has been viewed 450 million times, and it is now trending on social media. However, it is vital to highlight that Ozempic is primarily a diabetes medication used to regulate adult blood sugar levels.
diabetesdaily.com
Men’s Health: Abdominal Fat and Why it Matters if You Have Diabetes
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. Abdominal fat in men – also called a “beer belly” or “belly fat” – is common in many people; it can lead to health complications and make it harder to manage diabetes. Learn what causes excess fat buildup in this area and how you can reduce it.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Turmeric for healthier diet, pain relief
I am a breast cancer survivor who still suffers from various aches and pains, including arthritis. A friend told me that her arthritis pain improved after she started taking turmeric. I'm committed to making this new year a healthier one, and I want to improve my overall health and diet. Can you tell me more about this supplement? Is it something I can add into my diet to feel better?
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Dietary Weight-Loss Program Effective Regardless of Physical Activity
A diet-based weight-loss program was found to be effective for weight loss and other health improvements regardless of how much physical activity participants were asked to engage in, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. Research has shown that even moderate weight loss — up to about...
programminginsider.com
How Does NAD Therapy Help In Weight Loss?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. With the concept of “body positivity” spreading worldwide, people ignore the health risks that accompany high body weight. Even though accepting our body is very important, not trying to stay healthy is not good. It is the reason why medical solutions for high body weight like NAD Therapy are coming into existence.
studyfinds.org
Vitamin D supplements may protect millions from developing Type 2 diabetes
BOSTON — Getting some sun — or just taking a vitamin D supplement — may lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes for the nearly 400 million adults at risk worldwide, according to a new study. A team from Tufts Medical Center says taking the supplements could lead to a 15-percent drop in the likelihood of developing the condition among adults with prediabetes.
Why You Should Never Quit Ativan Cold Turkey
Ativan, a benzodiazepine used to treat short-term anxiety, is considered a habit-forming drug. But quitting cold turkey is highly dangerous. Here's why.
Does Stress Cause Weight Gain? Doctors And Nutritionists Explain
It might not be your sleep or exercise, calorie-in-calorie-out, saturated fats, or added sugars that have given you new love handles. It very well could be stress. Besides making you feel frazzled, stress sets off a chain of reactions within the body that affect blood sugar, hormones, and metabolism. It’s possible to gain weight due to the effects of stress alone, without making any lifestyle changes — and it’s unlikely you’ll be able to reverse the weight gain through diet and exercise alone, without addressing its source.
