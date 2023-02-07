Former Hollywood glamour girl and supermodel Cybill Shepherd can allegedly no longer walk without a cane or leaning on a companion's arm, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders speculate the 72-year-old Last Picture movie actress may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis. Cybill struggled to walk down a New York City street after exiting a studio where she'd filmed an appearance for the Tamron Hall Show."Her decline is so sad and tragic," dished a Tinseltown source. "She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving...

9 DAYS AGO