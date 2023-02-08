ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myarklamiss.com

El Dorado School District announces the 2023 Sweetheart Court

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced its 2023 Sweetheart Court. The students in the sweetheart court are listed below. Daisisabell Tabe (Senior Representative) Lindsey Lockhart (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Caroline Byrd (Sweetheart) Macy Moree (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Miriam Hatley (Senior Representative)
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Durrett’s contract renewed with LPSB for four years

Lincoln Parish School Board Superintendent Ricky Durrett’s contract was extended for four more years Tuesday night in a unanimous vote by the members of the board. “I’m very appreciative that the board did that,” Durrett said. “I think what they’ve given me is very reasonable. With the size of the schools we have along with the academic things we expect, it’s very fair to me and the district.”
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Jackson Parish Library Park and Inclusive Playground

JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jackson Parish Library Park and Inclusive Playground are allowing people from the community to purchase a brick to promote their business or honor the memory of a loved one. To purchase a brick you can stop by the library or call before Wednesday, February 8, 2023. All money raised will go […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

St. Francis Medical Center addressing the nursing shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The nursing shortage is impacting hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe says they’ve got 62 nurse openings right now. “This results in having to close beds that could be used to provide care to patients within...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish deputies investigate vandalism at Downsville park

DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local park in Downsville was recently vandalized. Bryan Park is the only accessible park in Downsville where kids can enjoy themselves. Mayor Reggie Skains says this act of vandalism has forced local authorities to open an investigation. “It’s just disappointing that people […]
DOWNSVILLE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Westaff opens new location in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
WEST MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – February 7, 2023

Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy