Lincoln Parish School Board Superintendent Ricky Durrett’s contract was extended for four more years Tuesday night in a unanimous vote by the members of the board. “I’m very appreciative that the board did that,” Durrett said. “I think what they’ve given me is very reasonable. With the size of the schools we have along with the academic things we expect, it’s very fair to me and the district.”

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO