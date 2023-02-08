Read full article on original website
Lincoln Parish School Board adopts motion to consolidate all elementary schools
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish School Board has proposed a plan to unify all four elementary schools into a K-5. President of the Lincoln Parish School Board, Joe Mitcham says The sole purpose is to reduce the number of transitions for the students. “Our young children, let’s say K-1 and K-2, they […]
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Breakdown of the dollars for the Ruston school district tax millage proposal
When voters in the Ruston school district go to the polls in April, they will have an opportunity to decide on a renewal of a 17.75 percent millage, that if passed, would raise $65 million over the next 20 years. The current millage of 17.75 percent expires on December 31,...
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District announces the 2023 Sweetheart Court
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced its 2023 Sweetheart Court. The students in the sweetheart court are listed below. Daisisabell Tabe (Senior Representative) Lindsey Lockhart (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Caroline Byrd (Sweetheart) Macy Moree (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Miriam Hatley (Senior Representative)
KNOE TV8
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Durrett’s contract renewed with LPSB for four years
Lincoln Parish School Board Superintendent Ricky Durrett’s contract was extended for four more years Tuesday night in a unanimous vote by the members of the board. “I’m very appreciative that the board did that,” Durrett said. “I think what they’ve given me is very reasonable. With the size of the schools we have along with the academic things we expect, it’s very fair to me and the district.”
Jackson Parish Library Park and Inclusive Playground
JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jackson Parish Library Park and Inclusive Playground are allowing people from the community to purchase a brick to promote their business or honor the memory of a loved one. To purchase a brick you can stop by the library or call before Wednesday, February 8, 2023. All money raised will go […]
KNOE TV8
St. Francis Medical Center addressing the nursing shortage
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The nursing shortage is impacting hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe says they’ve got 62 nurse openings right now. “This results in having to close beds that could be used to provide care to patients within...
CDL program to be offered at Louisiana Delta Community College starting February 13th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Delta Community College will begin its CDL program on February 13, 2023, at its campus in West Monroe, La. The CDL program is a 240-hour, seven-week course, Monday through Friday, for eight hours per day. Students will learn content from the curriculum to prepare for the CDL exam, along […]
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
KEDM
Local developers, agencies breathe new life into historic Miller-Roy building, reopening Feb. 2
MONROE, La. — The historic Miller-Roy building, once a vital part of African American culture in downtown Monroe, is officially reopening to the community as of its Thursday, Feb. 2 ribbon cutting at 3:00 p.m. Located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, the Miller-Roy building was built in 1929...
ROAD CLOSURE: Hillsboro Street in El Dorado to temporarily close due to water line replacement
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the City of El Dorado announced that Hillsboro Street will be temporarily closed due to a water line replacement. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that water services will temporarily be suspended in the area during the replacement.
Union Parish Library children’s story walk destroyed intentionally by vandals
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Library shared that their children’s story walk has been destroyed and intentionally vandalized by unknown individuals. The story walk was placed at Bryan Park in Downsville and each sign was intentionally torn apart and vandalized. According to reports, the incident took place within the past few days. If […]
City of West Monroe announces street closures for Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced street closures and parade route for the 2023 Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade that will roll through West Monroe, La. and into Monroe, La. on Saturday, February 11, 2023. NBC 10 has learned that the parade will begin at 6 PM on […]
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
myarklamiss.com
2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
Union Parish deputies investigate vandalism at Downsville park
DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local park in Downsville was recently vandalized. Bryan Park is the only accessible park in Downsville where kids can enjoy themselves. Mayor Reggie Skains says this act of vandalism has forced local authorities to open an investigation. “It’s just disappointing that people […]
myarklamiss.com
Westaff opens new location in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 7, 2023
Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
Comments / 0