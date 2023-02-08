Read full article on original website
COLUMN: Bearcats, local teams deserve support as playoffs approach
As I sat in the stands Tuesday night watching the No. 2 ranked Ruston Bearcat basketball team roll over a pretty good Pineville team at the RHS Gymnasium, I leaned over to my friend Wes Clark and asked “Where is all the support?”. What I am about to write...
Lady Cats keep district title hopes alive
Tuesday evenings 5 p.m. tip-off between Ruston High and Pineville was a little earlier than the norm and may have contributed to a less than stellar start. The atmosphere and noise level inside the RHS Gymnasium were more conducive to a sleep study test than a high school hoops game. However, once Ruston woke up, the Lady Bearcats put a sleeper-hold on the Lady Rebels by the tune of a 56-22 victory.
Techsters home, Dogs on road in C-USA action
The Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team will host a pair of Conference USA match-ups this week at home, beginning with the FIU Panthers tonight at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The game can be seen on CUSA.tv. In addition, the live radio broadcast and live stats can be found on the LA Tech Athletics app.
Remembering Richard Wayne Brower
A memorial service for Mr. Richard Wayne Brower, age 74 of Ruston, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Temple Church in Ruston. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Richard...
LA Tech announces baseball ticket status
The Louisiana Tech Baseball team is now offering limited seating for the upcoming 2023 season as well as a waiting list option for season tickets for the 2024 season. The limited number of single-game tickets are standing room-only along with right field berm seating, both being available on a game-by-game basis.
Remembering Herman John Manuel
A mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Herman John Manuel, age 93 of Ruston, LA will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Ruston with Father Kevin Mues and Bro. Mike Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilpatrick Memorial Garden Cemetery in Ruston.
Capital improvement plan set for Ruston School District 1, Simsboro School District 3
During Tuesday night’s Lincoln Parish School Board meeting, the 12-person board voted in favor of asking for a millage renewal for the Ruston School District No. 1 and a millage renewal and increase for the Simsboro School District 3. These millages would fund the capital improvement plans that include...
Breakdown of the dollars for the Ruston school district tax millage proposal
When voters in the Ruston school district go to the polls in April, they will have an opportunity to decide on a renewal of a 17.75 percent millage, that if passed, would raise $65 million over the next 20 years. The current millage of 17.75 percent expires on December 31,...
St. Jude Radiothon set for Feb. 15-16
The 42nd broadcast of North Louisiana’s St. Jude Radiothon is scheduled from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 15-16 on Ruston station Z107.5. Donations can be made at that time by calling 1-800-787-5288 or by donating online via the station’s Facebook (Z107.5) or Instagram (Z1075fm) pages. In related side events, in-person donations will be taken at both the Ruston Walmart Supercenter and Super 1 Foods.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.
Ruston woman arrested in connection to Monroe murder
A Ruston woman was arrested and charged with involvement in a homicide Sunday in Monroe. Nakeya Shelia Baker, 18, of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy. According to Monroe Police, officers investigated a homicide Sunday on State Street in southeast Monroe. The investigation...
Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish
VIDALIA, La. (KALB) - A firefighter from the Oakdale Fire Department has been arrested for soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale was communicating with someone online who he believed to be a minor. Robinson made two separate accounts, using fake names and photos, requesting phone sex in exchange for money. He also asked the minor to watch him engage in sexual activity.
Sterlington High School student dies in fatal crash
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 8, 2023, at approximately 8 AM, Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 553 near Moon Lake Road. NBC 10 learned that the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old James Michael Sykes. During the investigation, authorities were informed that Sykes was traveling […]
Two Louisiana hunters fight off feral hogs, one of the men accidentally shot
A Louisiana man was accidentally shot Sunday in Union Parish when he and another man attempted to rescue a hunting dog from a group of feral hogs.
Argument leads to Monroe woman assaulting her boyfriend with a baseball bat, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, around 7:02 PM, Monroe Police were called to a residence due to a disturbance. According to police, they were advised that the victim was assaulted by his girlfriend, 44-year-old Angela M. Cox. Cox allegedly hit the victim in the […]
Monroe shooting claims the life of resident; Ruston woman arrested and refused to identify primary suspect
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, around 2:41 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of State Street. During the investigation, officials learned that 18-year-old Nakeya Baker drove her girlfriend to Monroe, La. from Ruston, La. after her girlfriend received a call from her mother.
Prescott Memorial Library displays Phi Kappa Phi regalia
Louisiana Tech University is celebrating National Phi Kappa Phi Week with a special display in Prescott Memorial Library, Feb. 6-10. Located in the library’s foyer, the display features a Phi Kappa Phi stole and medallion on a mannequin along with the licensed Louisiana Tech graduation gown. A banner, poster, and the Louisiana Tech chapter’s framed charter are also on display.
Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near […]
