Ruston, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Creek sweeps River Oaks; Lady Cougars set for rubber match with OCS Saturday

Cedar Creek finished District 2-1A action in strong fashion Thursday night as both the Cougars and the Lady Cougars recorded lop-sided road wins over River Oaks. The Lady Cougars wrapped up a share of the District 2-1A title with OCS by virtue of their 69-33 win over the Lady Mustangs while the Cougars dominated the Mustangs by the tune of 88-67.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local boys teams positioning in power ratings for postseason

Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school boys basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Girls power ratings headed into final weekend of regular season

Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school girls basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Techsters win; Dogs fall in league play Thursday

Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team used a balanced attack and a season-high 48 points in the paint to break a two-game skid with a 76-65 win over the FIU Panthers Thursday night in Ruston. “I thought we had an excellent start defensively and set the tone,” said head coach...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Richard Wayne Brower

A memorial service for Mr. Richard Wayne Brower, age 74 of Ruston, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Temple Church in Ruston. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Richard...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LA Tech announces baseball ticket status

The Louisiana Tech Baseball team is now offering limited seating for the upcoming 2023 season as well as a waiting list option for season tickets for the 2024 season. The limited number of single-game tickets are standing room-only along with right field berm seating, both being available on a game-by-game basis.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Russell Davis

Russell Davis of Ruston died in his home on February 6, 2023. Russell was born on August 22, 1948, in Ruston, LA to father Hubert Harold Davis and mother Ina Grace Russell Davis. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1966. He graduated from Louisiana Tech, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, in 1970, and from LSU Law School in 1973.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Black historical moment in sports

Ralph Allen (Scoonie) Garr (December 12, 1945) was born in Monroe, Louisiana and was home grown right here in Ruston, on the “East End area of the city.”. Ralph was the fifth oldest of eight children born to Jesse and Annie Mae Garr. His love and long history of baseball started in his neighborhood as a child at seven years old. When of age he earned a chance to play with renowned coach Wilbur Ellis, who then had a city league that played various teams from neighboring cities. His relationship with Coach Ellis and passion for the game, built his fast-growing reputation as a skilled ball player at his high school, Lincoln High, and then on to play for a semi-pro squad that Ellis coached.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Herman John Manuel

A mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Herman John Manuel, age 93 of Ruston, LA will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Ruston with Father Kevin Mues and Bro. Mike Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilpatrick Memorial Garden Cemetery in Ruston.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekend events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Feb. 10. 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Live2Lead...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Sybil Aswell

Sybil Aswell went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 7, 2023. Sybil was born to Alfred Loy New and Cornelia Elizabeth Dring New in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 17, 1930. During her early childhood years, Sybil lived in several locations. She graduated from Choudrant High...
CHOUDRANT, LA
myarklamiss.com

Westaff opens new location in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LA Tech, AT&T work to bridge the digital divide

As part of its nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide, the AT&T Foundation is granting $20,000 to the Louisiana Tech University Foundation to enable students to conduct digital literacy workshops for underserved individuals in the greater Ruston area. “In today’s online, connected society, digital literacy is crucial,” said...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Live2Lead coming to Ruston Friday

Lincoln Parish and the surrounding area will have an opportunity to participate in a leadership seminar as Live2Lead is set for The Depot Coffee House Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $89.99 for a single ticket, $242.97 for half a table (3 tickets) and $431.95 for a...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

St. Jude Radiothon set for Feb. 15-16

The 42nd broadcast of North Louisiana’s St. Jude Radiothon is scheduled from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 15-16 on Ruston station Z107.5. Donations can be made at that time by calling 1-800-787-5288 or by donating online via the station’s Facebook (Z107.5) or Instagram (Z1075fm) pages. In related side events, in-person donations will be taken at both the Ruston Walmart Supercenter and Super 1 Foods.
RUSTON, LA

