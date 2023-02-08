Ralph Allen (Scoonie) Garr (December 12, 1945) was born in Monroe, Louisiana and was home grown right here in Ruston, on the “East End area of the city.”. Ralph was the fifth oldest of eight children born to Jesse and Annie Mae Garr. His love and long history of baseball started in his neighborhood as a child at seven years old. When of age he earned a chance to play with renowned coach Wilbur Ellis, who then had a city league that played various teams from neighboring cities. His relationship with Coach Ellis and passion for the game, built his fast-growing reputation as a skilled ball player at his high school, Lincoln High, and then on to play for a semi-pro squad that Ellis coached.

