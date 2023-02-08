ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
allamericanatlas.com

Best Time to Visit Florida by the Seasons: a local’s guide (2023)

Palm trees. Ocean breezes. Sand in places you didn’t even know existed. Figuring out the best time to visit Florida isn’t just a case of “it depends” (as so many other articles will tell you), because there really are objective answers to the best time to go to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
10NEWS

Parts of US are seeing one of the earliest springs on record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Valentine's Day is less than a week away, but forget about "love is in the air" — because pollen is in the air. Florida typically sees its spring bloom in February as the grasses start to grow again and trees begin to blossom. Medium-high to high allergy levels are forecasted across the Tampa Bay area through this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station

Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Alabama. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Slice Stone Pizza and Brew as the top choice for Alabama. "Soul food is, well, the soul of the South," Reader's Digest's...
ALABAMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
babcockranchtelegraph.com

A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford

When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
LEE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Uncovering Florida

Top 10 Best Historic Destinations in Florida

From as far south as the Keys to as north as the farthest corners of Jacksonville, there is no denying that Florida is home to many historic sites in between. Whether you're a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply looking for a relaxing escape, you can have fun uncovering our list of the top 10 historic destinations in Florida that will surely offer a glimpse into the Sunshine State's fascinating past.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy