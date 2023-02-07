Independent Recording Artist, Marcus Jordan Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of February 11, 2023)

Read full article on original website
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Black America Web
Trending on the Timeline: Orlando Brown Pleads Insanity
One of our favorite childhood actors is really going through it right now. Its DJ Misses and I’m about to get into what’s trending on that timeline. So lately we haven’t really heard that much from actor Orlando Brown after he was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing in December. Now his lawyers are working overtime so he doesn’t have to stand trial, but the lawyers hope to get a mental evaluation so he can plead insanity and not have to go to trial for anything at all. You know I continue to keep you updated on that. Let’s keep Orlando Brown in our prayers. It’s always sad to see our childhood favorite actors just go through life so we love you, Orlando Brown. We’ll keep you in our prayers. Make sure you like comment and share.
Black America Web
Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music Kicked off Black History Month with A Tribute to The Winans
During the pandemic, Tim Bowman Jr., and Faith City Music kept us captivated by their weekly music presentations. For Black history month they would give tribute to a gospel artist that has shaped the sound of Kingdom music. These video presentations became so ground breaking Rev. Teddy R. Reeves, a curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture has placed their videos in the museum!
Black America Web
Lil Harold Breaks Down Influence On ‘After The Curse’ Mixtape, Calls Joseline His Favorite Dancer
Behind every great rapper is a crew in place to keep the star grounded while also helping to develop a respectable rap collective. Chart-topping emcee 21 Savage has Slaughter Gang to hold him down, and a standout from the crew outside of the “Rockstar” rapper himself is the equally talented Lil Harold.
