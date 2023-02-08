Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Russell Davis
Russell Davis of Ruston died in his home on February 6, 2023. Russell was born on August 22, 1948, in Ruston, LA to father Hubert Harold Davis and mother Ina Grace Russell Davis. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1966. He graduated from Louisiana Tech, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, in 1970, and from LSU Law School in 1973.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Herman John Manuel
A mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Herman John Manuel, age 93 of Ruston, LA will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Ruston with Father Kevin Mues and Bro. Mike Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilpatrick Memorial Garden Cemetery in Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Richard Wayne Brower
A memorial service for Mr. Richard Wayne Brower, age 74 of Ruston, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Temple Church in Ruston. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Richard...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Prescott Memorial Library displays Phi Kappa Phi regalia
Louisiana Tech University is celebrating National Phi Kappa Phi Week with a special display in Prescott Memorial Library, Feb. 6-10. Located in the library’s foyer, the display features a Phi Kappa Phi stole and medallion on a mannequin along with the licensed Louisiana Tech graduation gown. A banner, poster, and the Louisiana Tech chapter’s framed charter are also on display.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Breakdown of the dollars for the Ruston school district tax millage proposal
When voters in the Ruston school district go to the polls in April, they will have an opportunity to decide on a renewal of a 17.75 percent millage, that if passed, would raise $65 million over the next 20 years. The current millage of 17.75 percent expires on December 31,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech announces baseball ticket status
The Louisiana Tech Baseball team is now offering limited seating for the upcoming 2023 season as well as a waiting list option for season tickets for the 2024 season. The limited number of single-game tickets are standing room-only along with right field berm seating, both being available on a game-by-game basis.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Cats keep district title hopes alive
Tuesday evenings 5 p.m. tip-off between Ruston High and Pineville was a little earlier than the norm and may have contributed to a less than stellar start. The atmosphere and noise level inside the RHS Gymnasium were more conducive to a sleep study test than a high school hoops game. However, once Ruston woke up, the Lady Bearcats put a sleeper-hold on the Lady Rebels by the tune of a 56-22 victory.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston woman arrested in connection to Monroe murder
A Ruston woman was arrested and charged with involvement in a homicide Sunday in Monroe. Nakeya Shelia Baker, 18, of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy. According to Monroe Police, officers investigated a homicide Sunday on State Street in southeast Monroe. The investigation...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Questions arise in LPSB plan to consolidate local elementary schools
Tensions were high at Tuesday night’s Lincoln Parish School Board meeting as the board considered a motion adopting a proposed Capital Improvement Plan for Ruston School District No. 1. By the end of the night, the motion was passed 7-4, but it didn’t come without much debate throughout the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters home, Dogs on road in C-USA action
The Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team will host a pair of Conference USA match-ups this week at home, beginning with the FIU Panthers tonight at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The game can be seen on CUSA.tv. In addition, the live radio broadcast and live stats can be found on the LA Tech Athletics app.
lincolnparishjournal.com
VAPA to present ‘Crumbs from the Table of Joy’ with a contemporary twist using all female cast
The Department of Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) at Grambling State University (GSU) is putting a new twist on a play that first ran off-Broadway in 1995 when it presents “Crumbs from the Table of Joy.” Written by Lynn Nottage and adapted and directed for this production by GSU VAPA instructor Laura D. Oliver, the play will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Friday, Feb. 17 with an additional 10 a.m. matinee showing on Feb. 17.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Biomedical engineering alumnus to present neuro research to community
Louisiana Tech University Biomedical Engineering alumnus Dr. John A. White (‘84), Professor and Chairman of Biomedical Engineering and Principal Investigator of the Neuronal Dynamics Research Lab at Boston University, will present his work to the Louisiana Tech University community on Wednesday, February 8, at 12:30 p.m. in the Integrated Engineering and Science Building (IESB) AEP Auditorium Room 108.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Durrett’s contract renewed with LPSB for four years
Lincoln Parish School Board Superintendent Ricky Durrett’s contract was extended for four more years Tuesday night in a unanimous vote by the members of the board. “I’m very appreciative that the board did that,” Durrett said. “I think what they’ve given me is very reasonable. With the size of the schools we have along with the academic things we expect, it’s very fair to me and the district.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man charged with terrorizing businessman
A Choudrant man was arrested Monday evening after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident at a La. Highway 145 residence. The victim stated Casey Bagwell came onto his property and appeared to be about the ram his vehicle into the residence. The victim said as the vehicle approached his residence at an unreasonable speed, he fired numerous shots at Bagwell’s vehicle because he feared for his safety and that of his family. The victim said Bagwell had been coming to his place of business in Ruston for several weeks, threatening him and his coworkers.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Missing Bernice woman found dead
A Bernice woman missing since last Thursday has been found dead. Theresa Dawn Jones, 56, of Bernice, was reported missing from her home to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and detectives from the UPSO Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation to attempt to determine Jones’s whereabouts. Jones apparently left her residence in the Evergreen community sometime Thursday, leaving behind her vehicle and cell phone.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Property damage leads to arrest
Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Dubach man Saturday morning after he allegedly engaged in a disturbance where the victim’s vehicle was damaged. Deputies responded to a Sentel Lane residence where they found George Nelson, 42, the alleged suspect. It was determined the incident began inside Ruston and the victim was at the Ruston Police Department filing a report.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Unusual behavior draws attention to suspect
Ruston Police arrested a Downsville man Friday evening after some unusual behavior at a local elementary school. Police received a call of a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hillcrest Elementary firing an electric nail gun at the school. School was not in session at the time.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver arrested after traffic crash
A Simsboro man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly crashed into some trees and then resisted arrest. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on La. Highway 3005 near Gahagan Road about 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The driver, Hosea Robinson, 62, said he lost control of his vehicle which left the roadway and struck several trees.
