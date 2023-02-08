Read full article on original website
RHS indoor track competes successfully over weekend in Baton Rouge
Ruston High School’s indoor track and field team went south for the LSU High School Last Chance Qualifier this past weekend and saw multiple high placing finishes in various events. “I was very pleased with the results of another two weeks of training for our athletes,” Ruston indoor track...
Techsters win; Dogs fall in league play Thursday
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team used a balanced attack and a season-high 48 points in the paint to break a two-game skid with a 76-65 win over the FIU Panthers Thursday night in Ruston. “I thought we had an excellent start defensively and set the tone,” said head coach...
LA Tech announces baseball ticket status
The Louisiana Tech Baseball team is now offering limited seating for the upcoming 2023 season as well as a waiting list option for season tickets for the 2024 season. The limited number of single-game tickets are standing room-only along with right field berm seating, both being available on a game-by-game basis.
Techsters home, Dogs on road in C-USA action
The Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team will host a pair of Conference USA match-ups this week at home, beginning with the FIU Panthers tonight at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The game can be seen on CUSA.tv. In addition, the live radio broadcast and live stats can be found on the LA Tech Athletics app.
Girls power ratings headed into final weekend of regular season
Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school girls basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
Remembering Russell Davis
Russell Davis of Ruston died in his home on February 6, 2023. Russell was born on August 22, 1948, in Ruston, LA to father Hubert Harold Davis and mother Ina Grace Russell Davis. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1966. He graduated from Louisiana Tech, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, in 1970, and from LSU Law School in 1973.
Creek sweeps River Oaks; Lady Cougars set for rubber match with OCS Saturday
Cedar Creek finished District 2-1A action in strong fashion Thursday night as both the Cougars and the Lady Cougars recorded lop-sided road wins over River Oaks. The Lady Cougars wrapped up a share of the District 2-1A title with OCS by virtue of their 69-33 win over the Lady Mustangs while the Cougars dominated the Mustangs by the tune of 88-67.
El Dorado School District hires Chris Hill as new head football coach
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School Board met for a special-called meeting to vote on hiring Chris Hill as the new head football coach for El Dorado Schools. Hill’s vast knowledge and experience with high school, college, and out-of-state coaching will be beneficial to El Dorado. Hill is […]
Lady Cats keep district title hopes alive
Tuesday evenings 5 p.m. tip-off between Ruston High and Pineville was a little earlier than the norm and may have contributed to a less than stellar start. The atmosphere and noise level inside the RHS Gymnasium were more conducive to a sleep study test than a high school hoops game. However, once Ruston woke up, the Lady Bearcats put a sleeper-hold on the Lady Rebels by the tune of a 56-22 victory.
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
LA Tech, AT&T work to bridge the digital divide
As part of its nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide, the AT&T Foundation is granting $20,000 to the Louisiana Tech University Foundation to enable students to conduct digital literacy workshops for underserved individuals in the greater Ruston area. “In today’s online, connected society, digital literacy is crucial,” said...
Remembering Richard Wayne Brower
A memorial service for Mr. Richard Wayne Brower, age 74 of Ruston, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Temple Church in Ruston. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Richard...
Live2Lead coming to Ruston Friday
Lincoln Parish and the surrounding area will have an opportunity to participate in a leadership seminar as Live2Lead is set for The Depot Coffee House Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $89.99 for a single ticket, $242.97 for half a table (3 tickets) and $431.95 for a...
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
Need food ideas for this year’s super bowl party? Here are food favorites in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12, 2023, and everyone will be excited for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Although the game is projected to be exciting, the food served at the super bowl parties will be essential to making the events a success. […]
Notice of death — Feb. 9, 2023
Visitation: Friday 02/10/2023 4:00pm to 6:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: Saturday 02/11/2023 11:00am at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2586 Highway 150, Grambling. Interment: Saturday 02/11/2023 Following Service at Grambling Memorial Garden, Highway 80 West, Grambling. H. Russell Davis. August 22, 1948 – February 6, 2023.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University
Hip-hop legend E-40 donated $100K to the music department at his alma mater Grambling State University. The post Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University appeared first on NewsOne.
Prescott Memorial Library displays Phi Kappa Phi regalia
Louisiana Tech University is celebrating National Phi Kappa Phi Week with a special display in Prescott Memorial Library, Feb. 6-10. Located in the library’s foyer, the display features a Phi Kappa Phi stole and medallion on a mannequin along with the licensed Louisiana Tech graduation gown. A banner, poster, and the Louisiana Tech chapter’s framed charter are also on display.
ULM investigating W-2 form mistake
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe’s President Dr. Ronald Berry emailed university employees about a W-2 form mistake on Feb. 3, 2023. We were notified this morning that our vendor that prints and mails our W-2 tax forms may have used an incorrect envelope, potentially exposing personal information including social security numbers. We have begun to thoroughly investigate this matter and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. Please know we are taking this seriously and will act quickly to address the issue. This is not an issue for those employees who opted in to receive their W-2s electronically.
