City of Monroe plagued with recent shootings; some suspects captured & some still on the run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Three separate shootings have taken place in Monroe since Sunday, February 5. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae goes over whose been captured and who is still on the run. Over the past few days, the City of Monroe has been plagued with shootings, leaving several victims behind, […]
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Wanted on 3 Counts of Attempted Murder
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Wanted on 3 Counts of Attempted Murder. Monroe, Louisiana – On February 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department announced that they are asking for help from the public in locating suspect Isszvian Webb. According to authorities, an arrest warrant for Isszvian...
Deputies attempting to locate 4 persons of interest in West Monroe convenience store theft
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that took place at the J-Mart West convenience store in West Monroe, La. Deputies are attempting to identify four persons of interest in the photo below. If you have any information on […]
Man charged with terrorizing businessman
A Choudrant man was arrested Monday evening after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident at a La. Highway 145 residence. The victim stated Casey Bagwell came onto his property and appeared to be about the ram his vehicle into the residence. The victim said as the vehicle approached his residence at an unreasonable speed, he fired numerous shots at Bagwell’s vehicle because he feared for his safety and that of his family. The victim said Bagwell had been coming to his place of business in Ruston for several weeks, threatening him and his coworkers.
Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings
MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
West Monroe Police searching for 2 unknown individuals after thefts take place in the area
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two unknown individuals to talk to them about multiple thefts that have taken place in the area. If you know the identity of the unknown individuals or their whereabouts, be sure to contact detectives […]
Argument leads to Monroe woman assaulting her boyfriend with a baseball bat, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, around 7:02 PM, Monroe Police were called to a residence due to a disturbance. According to police, they were advised that the victim was assaulted by his girlfriend, 44-year-old Angela M. Cox. Cox allegedly hit the victim in the […]
Unusual behavior draws attention to suspect
Ruston Police arrested a Downsville man Friday evening after some unusual behavior at a local elementary school. Police received a call of a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hillcrest Elementary firing an electric nail gun at the school. School was not in session at the time.
Multiple Grant Parish Arrests
Investigations by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office leads to multiple narcotic arrests. · Shane McGlothlin, 36 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Improper Supervision of a Minor, Accessory After the Fact, Possession of Legend Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court. ·...
Union Parish deputies investigate vandalism at Downsville park
DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local park in Downsville was recently vandalized. Bryan Park is the only accessible park in Downsville where kids can enjoy themselves. Mayor Reggie Skains says this act of vandalism has forced local authorities to open an investigation. “It’s just disappointing that people […]
UPDATE: Union Parish inmate escapee found hiding in shed; taken into custody
UPDATE: According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8 PM officers from the Marion Police Department and deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained escaped inmate, Ike Jermeze Strickland. Strickland was found hiding in a shed on McVicker St in Marion. UPDATE: On February 7, 2023, at 1 PM, the Union Parish […]
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
Ruston woman arrested in connection to Monroe murder
A Ruston woman was arrested and charged with involvement in a homicide Sunday in Monroe. Nakeya Shelia Baker, 18, of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy. According to Monroe Police, officers investigated a homicide Sunday on State Street in southeast Monroe. The investigation...
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe officers identified the victim as Derrick Moore, 45. MPD is actively investigating this incident. If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crome Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274). A Ruston woman has been arrested after the Monroe...
Driver arrested after traffic crash
A Simsboro man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly crashed into some trees and then resisted arrest. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on La. Highway 3005 near Gahagan Road about 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The driver, Hosea Robinson, 62, said he lost control of his vehicle which left the roadway and struck several trees.
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
Drug bust in Calhoun Co. leads to 61 arrested, 52 firearms seized, and narcotics removed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday they have successfully collected information, arrest warrants, and search warrants for alleged narcotic relegated criminal offenders for a narcotics operation. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office the 13th Judicial District Drug Force along with state,...
