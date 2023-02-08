ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Unusual behavior draws attention to suspect

Ruston Police arrested a Downsville man Friday evening after some unusual behavior at a local elementary school. Police received a call of a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hillcrest Elementary firing an electric nail gun at the school. School was not in session at the time.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man charged with terrorizing businessman

A Choudrant man was arrested Monday evening after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident at a La. Highway 145 residence. The victim stated Casey Bagwell came onto his property and appeared to be about the ram his vehicle into the residence. The victim said as the vehicle approached his residence at an unreasonable speed, he fired numerous shots at Bagwell’s vehicle because he feared for his safety and that of his family. The victim said Bagwell had been coming to his place of business in Ruston for several weeks, threatening him and his coworkers.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish deputies investigate vandalism at Downsville park

DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local park in Downsville was recently vandalized. Bryan Park is the only accessible park in Downsville where kids can enjoy themselves. Mayor Reggie Skains says this act of vandalism has forced local authorities to open an investigation. “It’s just disappointing that people […]
DOWNSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston woman arrested in connection to Monroe murder

A Ruston woman was arrested and charged with involvement in a homicide Sunday in Monroe. Nakeya Shelia Baker, 18, of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy. According to Monroe Police, officers investigated a homicide Sunday on State Street in southeast Monroe. The investigation...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of raping victim in 2020; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This article contains content discussing sexual abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 12, 2020, Monroe Police were dispatched to a sexual abuse complaint on Erin Street. Upon arrival, authorities contacted the female victim, who appeared to be visibly shaking and crying uncontrollably. […]
MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
SABINE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy