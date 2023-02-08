Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings
MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Wanted on 3 Counts of Attempted Murder
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Wanted on 3 Counts of Attempted Murder. Monroe, Louisiana – On February 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department announced that they are asking for help from the public in locating suspect Isszvian Webb. According to authorities, an arrest warrant for Isszvian...
West Monroe Police searching for 2 unknown individuals after thefts take place in the area
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two unknown individuals to talk to them about multiple thefts that have taken place in the area. If you know the identity of the unknown individuals or their whereabouts, be sure to contact detectives […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Unusual behavior draws attention to suspect
Ruston Police arrested a Downsville man Friday evening after some unusual behavior at a local elementary school. Police received a call of a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hillcrest Elementary firing an electric nail gun at the school. School was not in session at the time.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man charged with terrorizing businessman
A Choudrant man was arrested Monday evening after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident at a La. Highway 145 residence. The victim stated Casey Bagwell came onto his property and appeared to be about the ram his vehicle into the residence. The victim said as the vehicle approached his residence at an unreasonable speed, he fired numerous shots at Bagwell’s vehicle because he feared for his safety and that of his family. The victim said Bagwell had been coming to his place of business in Ruston for several weeks, threatening him and his coworkers.
Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
Argument leads to Monroe woman assaulting her boyfriend with a baseball bat, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, around 7:02 PM, Monroe Police were called to a residence due to a disturbance. According to police, they were advised that the victim was assaulted by his girlfriend, 44-year-old Angela M. Cox. Cox allegedly hit the victim in the […]
KNOE TV8
Police release pictures of person of interest related to homicide investigation
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department released images Tuesday afternoon of a person of interest in relation to a homicide investigation, as well as a picture of a vehicle possibly connected to the crime. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of State Street in Monroe...
Mother accused of assaulting pregnant 14-year-old daughter in Monroe residence
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that her mother, Clemetris Thomas, and her mother’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her. NBC 10 […]
Union Parish deputies investigate vandalism at Downsville park
DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local park in Downsville was recently vandalized. Bryan Park is the only accessible park in Downsville where kids can enjoy themselves. Mayor Reggie Skains says this act of vandalism has forced local authorities to open an investigation. “It’s just disappointing that people […]
Shooting claims the life of resident; Louisiana woman arrested and refused to identify primary suspect
Monroe Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of State Street.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
KNOE TV8
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe officers identified the victim as Derrick Moore, 45. MPD is actively investigating this incident. If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crome Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274). A Ruston woman has been arrested after the Monroe...
KNOE TV8
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston woman arrested in connection to Monroe murder
A Ruston woman was arrested and charged with involvement in a homicide Sunday in Monroe. Nakeya Shelia Baker, 18, of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy. According to Monroe Police, officers investigated a homicide Sunday on State Street in southeast Monroe. The investigation...
Monroe man accused of raping victim in 2020; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This article contains content discussing sexual abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 12, 2020, Monroe Police were dispatched to a sexual abuse complaint on Erin Street. Upon arrival, authorities contacted the female victim, who appeared to be visibly shaking and crying uncontrollably. […]
ktalnews.com
Sheriff’s deputy near Many stops vehicle for speeding, finds bag of meth worth $10K
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in the Sabine Parish Detention Center after being arrested on Friday night for Possession with intent to distribute schedule II and speeding. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Eric Lamar Samuel, 51, was arrested late on Feb. 3 after...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
Two Louisiana hunters fight off feral hogs, one of the men accidentally shot
A Louisiana man was accidentally shot Sunday in Union Parish when he and another man attempted to rescue a hunting dog from a group of feral hogs.
Comments / 0