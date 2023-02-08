(Stearns County, MN)--Officials with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a house fire near St. Martin. An off-duty firefighter passing by reported seeing smoke coming from the residence. He knocked on doors and tried to alert any potential occupants. A Stearns County Deputy arrived on scene and together they checked the house further for any occupants and were able to determine it was unoccupied. The homeowner arrived home after being notified of the house fire. They advised firefighters and law enforcement that there were a couple of dogs inside. The dogs were reportedly found dead in the basement of the house.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO