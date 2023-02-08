Read full article on original website
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
Stearns County Acquiring Cold Spring Property for New Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is moving forward with plans to create a new park south of Cold Spring after securing a sizeable grant from a state agency. The Lessard Sam's Outdoor Heritage Council is granting the county $1.9-million to help buy 253 acres of land along the Sauk River Chain of Lakes.
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota
Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota
(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
Home fire in central Minnesota claims the life of two dogs
(Stearns County, MN)--Officials with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a house fire near St. Martin. An off-duty firefighter passing by reported seeing smoke coming from the residence. He knocked on doors and tried to alert any potential occupants. A Stearns County Deputy arrived on scene and together they checked the house further for any occupants and were able to determine it was unoccupied. The homeowner arrived home after being notified of the house fire. They advised firefighters and law enforcement that there were a couple of dogs inside. The dogs were reportedly found dead in the basement of the house.
Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday
LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m. One of the owners, Kayla Donnay...
Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen
(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend
Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
How About A Pizza Party? This Central Minnesota Business Turning 40
It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you. WORTH THE DRIVE. The Pizza Barn, if you've never...
Quick Burst of Snow Leaves Behind Slick, Sloppy Roads
(KNSI) — A moderate band of snow pushed through central Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening, leaving just enough behind to mess up the roads. A quick, slushy one to three inches piled up, making for a sloppy drive home. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Interstate 94, Highway 15, Highway 23 and Highway 10 are all partly to mostly covered with snow. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, several spinouts, vehicles off the road, and crashes were reported Monday. Troopers say to buckle up, slow down and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Teacher Sharing Smiles Through Sweet Rolls
An English teacher at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School is serving up smiles through his love of baking. David Blanchard has been teaching at LPGE since 1997 and has been a cornerstone in countless students' English language education. This year, Mr. Blanchard has been baking sweet rolls on Thursday mornings...
One Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Maple Lake
One person was injured when three vehicles collided Tuesday morning near Maple Lake. The State Patrol reports that around 8:45 AM, a Toyota passenger car was eastbound on Highway 55, while a Toyota SUV and a Ford pickup truck were westbound. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Dempsey Avenue east of Maple Lake in Maple Lake Township.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
