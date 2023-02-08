ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Check the yardage book: TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour

By Jason Lusk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbB18_0kgJHSdv00

TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, site of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour, was designed by the team of Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish and opened in 1986. It was renovated in 2014.

The Stadium Course has been the site of a Tour event since 1987. It will play to 7,261 yards with a par of 71 this week.

The layout ranks No. 4 in Arizona on Golfweek’s Best list of top public-access layouts in each state. It ties for No. 75 on Golfweek’s Best list of top resort courses in the U.S., and it ties for No. 94 among all public-access layouts in the U.S.

Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the pros face this week at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmOTR_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4pX3_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAovo_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgiuW_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ssSl_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oauP_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9GPV_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrm3t_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXK3m_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19j73Z_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZXXt_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpZoL_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nWPR_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3lTT_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unne2_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8Jpr_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJSGp_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Suotq_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7Xmr_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1pav_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzBdr_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eayHw_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125Xtr_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aALlm_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijXqr_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CReCA_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgVnX_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5W6l_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDcwC_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJfMc_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSWed_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNqvo_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGkFA_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hf4dF_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyhJ0_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkCEi_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXIzi_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)

Practice green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVhLc_0kgJHSdv00
The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)

