Check the yardage book: TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour

TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, site of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour, was designed by the team of Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish and opened in 1986. It was renovated in 2014.

The Stadium Course has been the site of a Tour event since 1987. It will play to 7,261 yards with a par of 71 this week.

The layout ranks No. 4 in Arizona on Golfweek’s Best list of top public-access layouts in each state. It ties for No. 75 on Golfweek’s Best list of top resort courses in the U.S., and it ties for No. 94 among all public-access layouts in the U.S.

Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the pros face this week at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.

The StrackaLine yardage book for TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, site of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open (Courtesy of StrackaLine)

Practice green

