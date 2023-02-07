Welsh native and Former Carencro Football Coach Lance Guidry Named the New Defensive Coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes

Read full article on original website
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team has had a sensational season. After shocking the rest of the Sun Belt Conference by making the SBC Tournament Title Game last season as an 8 seed, the Ragin' Cajuns have continued that momentum into the 2022-2023 season and currently sit in first place in the conference with a 10-2 record in the SBC. Those 10 wins came after an 0-2 start to conference play. The first win in that streak was at home in the Cajundome against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on January 5th.
