ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Welsh native and Former Carencro Football Coach Lance Guidry Named the New Defensive Coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes

By Blaise Breaux
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball Team Recognized for Undefeated Record at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team has had a sensational season. After shocking the rest of the Sun Belt Conference by making the SBC Tournament Title Game last season as an 8 seed, the Ragin' Cajuns have continued that momentum into the 2022-2023 season and currently sit in first place in the conference with a 10-2 record in the SBC. Those 10 wins came after an 0-2 start to conference play. The first win in that streak was at home in the Cajundome against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on January 5th.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette

UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
GATOR 99.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state

Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana

Louisiana's outdoors are a treasure. They are a treasure that belongs to all of us and when some individuals seek to take more than their fair share of the bounty, that's when agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries get involved. For wildlife agents in the Acadiana area,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades

The parade of storm systems across the nation and through the bayous of Louisiana has been relentless it seems for the past month or so. Ever since we got out of the "way too warm" temperatures before Christmas it seems as if every week the state has had to negotiate a strong storm or severe weather event. This week will be no exception.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Monique Blanco Boulet enters race for Lafayette Mayor-President

Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of late Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, on Thursday announced her candidacy for Lafayette Mayor-President. She is the third candidate to enter the race, the others being current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette attorney Jan Swift. All three are Republicans. "As CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023

Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures in the state by the end of the year. The additional stores closing in the Bayou State will include locations in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma, and Monroe. That's added to the previously announced closures coming to the Bossier City and Alexandria stores.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch

The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge

If you are looking for a spot that is close to home but will provide you with a tranquil and serene environment then these cabins are the perfect spot for your next getaway. Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy