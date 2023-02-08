ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Beacon

Tell Tales 2-9-23

Many thanks to all of you who have given Mary Alice and I your good wishes on my upcoming retirement. I first began in local media with a summer job as an announcer at WRWR Radio in 1969. I became a full time announcer and Operations Manager there in 1972, which means over 50 years! It has been quite a ride.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot. “It’s private property, and you’re doing a...
TOLEDO, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program

The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio Sheriff’s Office Launches Valentines Offer to Ex-Valentines with Warrants

OHIO – Lucas County sheriff’s office is offering a fun way to celebrate with your ex on Valentine’s day, and turn them in. “The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is excited to launch our 2023 Valentine’s Day special! From today until February 14th! We will provide those “EX-Valentines” (with warrants) a free and all inclusive experience!”
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding

MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
MEDINA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria police seek robber of Lormet Credit Union

Elyria police believe the man who robbed the Key Bank on West River Road last month may have struck again. Police said a man robbed the Lormet Credit Union on East Broad Street at 3 p.m. Monday. He did not show a weapon, and escaped with an unknown amount of cash.
ELYRIA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Suspended teacher's lawsuit pending against JVS

A lawsuit filed by carpentry teacher Jason Rodriguez hangs over proceedings as the Lorain County Joint Vocational School Board of Education moves to fire him. Rodriguez, who is suspended without pay, filed a complaint against the JVS Board of Education in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 2. Rodriguez...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new twist to check fraud is here and it’s something that one family spotted quickly before things got worse. You might remember that check washing scam we told you about a few months ago. Crooks get a hold of your check, change the amount and cash it for themselves.
