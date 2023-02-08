Read full article on original website
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
Suzin L's in Elyria temporarily closed after part of facade falls off
One of Northeast Ohio's favorite chocolate shops, Suzin L Chocolatier, is temporarily closed after a portion of its facade fell off Thursday.
Beacon
Tell Tales 2-9-23
Many thanks to all of you who have given Mary Alice and I your good wishes on my upcoming retirement. I first began in local media with a summer job as an announcer at WRWR Radio in 1969. I became a full time announcer and Operations Manager there in 1972, which means over 50 years! It has been quite a ride.
13abc.com
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot. “It’s private property, and you’re doing a...
cleveland19.com
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine is not the only Ohio town to have a train derailment on Norfolk Southern tracks in recent months. A train carrying paraffin wax derailed in Sandusky in October. It happened near the Columbus Avenue underpass near downtown. The City of Sandusky said they are...
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Beacon
Aquarius brings delicious Detroit Style Pizza to Port Clinton this winter
During his travels to Detroit, Dalton Brand fell in love with Detroit Style Pizza and decided to create his own specialty version to sell at his business at Brand’s Marina. Last May, he opened Aquarius at the marina and offered, among other menu items, Brand’s distinct recipe pizza.
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
Breezeline, former WOW! customers are being switched to a new TV service. Here’s what you need to know
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Breezeline, a cable and internet provider available in many of Cleveland’s suburbs, is ditching the coax cable in favor of a cloud-based TV service that runs on your home’s WiFi. WOW! Customers in Greater Cleveland got a new provider when Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband,...
laprensanewspaper.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program
The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Thursday to bring rain then damaging wind threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in between systems today. A mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures in the 42 to 47 degree range. We are tracking low pressure over Texas this morning. This storm will gain strength and track close to Chicago by midday tomorrow. It will then...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Sheriff’s Office Launches Valentines Offer to Ex-Valentines with Warrants
OHIO – Lucas County sheriff’s office is offering a fun way to celebrate with your ex on Valentine’s day, and turn them in. “The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is excited to launch our 2023 Valentine’s Day special! From today until February 14th! We will provide those “EX-Valentines” (with warrants) a free and all inclusive experience!”
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria police seek robber of Lormet Credit Union
Elyria police believe the man who robbed the Key Bank on West River Road last month may have struck again. Police said a man robbed the Lormet Credit Union on East Broad Street at 3 p.m. Monday. He did not show a weapon, and escaped with an unknown amount of cash.
Chronicle-Telegram
Suspended teacher's lawsuit pending against JVS
A lawsuit filed by carpentry teacher Jason Rodriguez hangs over proceedings as the Lorain County Joint Vocational School Board of Education moves to fire him. Rodriguez, who is suspended without pay, filed a complaint against the JVS Board of Education in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 2. Rodriguez...
Semitruck driver injured in 'road rage' shooting; man confesses on 911 call
A 29-year-old semitruck driver was hurt in a road rage shooting on Interstate 71 in Richland County Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
13abc.com
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new twist to check fraud is here and it’s something that one family spotted quickly before things got worse. You might remember that check washing scam we told you about a few months ago. Crooks get a hold of your check, change the amount and cash it for themselves.
Man accused in fishing scandal faces new charge after bowling alley incident
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
nbc24.com
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
