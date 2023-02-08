Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Glazed strawberry bread: Decadent dessertsTina HowellPonchatoula, LA
Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in LouisianaKristen WaltersCovington, LA
Related
Louisiana Family of Four Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide
A Harvey, Louisiana family of four is dead in what investigators are saying appears to be a murder-suicide. Louisiana Family Of Four Dead In Apparently Murder-Suicide. Sheriff Joe Lopinto with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in Harvey, La at around 8 am this morning (2/9/23) according to KLFY.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Louisiana Police Chase Woman Driving School Bus; Crashes into School
A very scary scene unfolded early Tuesday morning in south Louisiana. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that some of their deputies were involved in a chase Tuesday morning, and it involved an old school bus. According to their post on Facebook, workers at a gas station in Mandeville...
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out ‘Gummies’ at School, One Child Hospitalized
A Baton Rouge 6th grader was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office yesterday after bringing THC gummies to school and sharing them with three other students. According to EBRSO, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School. One student was taken to a local hospital after they got...
Only Louisiana Restaurant With ‘Rougarou’ Theme
If you're from Louisiana you've probably heard of the Rougarou. But have you heard of Louisiana's only Rougarou-themed restaurant?. The Louisiana legend, Rougarou, is a swamp, werewolf-like monster that supposedly lures people into the swamps of Louisiana at night and kills them. Cajun legend states that the beast hunts Catholics who don't follow the Catholic Church's rules for Lent. To protect yourself from the swamp monster, you should put 13 small objects by each door.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures in the state by the end of the year. The additional stores closing in the Bayou State will include locations in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma, and Monroe. That's added to the previously announced closures coming to the Bossier City and Alexandria stores.
New Orleans Council Says NOPD Can Close Businesses If They Harbor Criminal Activity
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - It seems like everyday media outlets are reporting the ever-increasing number of crimes reported in New Orleans. If you didn't know this, let this sink in; in September 2022 New Orleans was designated as the "murder capital". You can click here to read our colleague Joe Cunningham's story about the designation.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
LSU’s Head Football Coach Brian Kelly Reportedly Files For Divorce From Wife
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WBRZ is reporting that LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly has filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years. The Baton Rouge news station reports, "Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly on Monday." The couple, who's been married for 28 years, have three adult...
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
(KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. Over the last few years, the argument for recreational marijuana to be...
Things a Cajun Oughta Know
When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
7 Year Old Kid Turned Referee From Hammond Takes the Sports World by Storm
With the NFL and NBA referees being questioned by fans for questionable calls, there is one ref the fans are getting behind. A 7-year-old from Hammond Louisiana known as Lathan The Kid Umpire took the sports world by storm as he is already learning how to be a referee and calling games.
After Nearly 50 Years, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Camp-Resort in Robert, Louisiana is Changing Its Name
I remember the first time going camping in an RV when I was a kid. My Nanny took me Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Robert, Louisiana and it was a blast. I have fond memories of that weekend and a really fun place. And now I'm a little saddened at what I just read on social media. There's a big change coming to Jellystone Park.
Check Out This Amazing Waterfront Airbnb by New Orleans
This Airbnb is a must-visit if you are in need of a little getaway, especially if you like the water. This Airbnb is located on Bayou Liberty which is about 25 miles from New Orleans, La so this is definitely close enough to take a little weekend getaway. The cabin...
Derek Carr Plans to Visit the Saints Tomorrow
Saints fans have been begging for answers at quarterback after a failed Andy Dalton test run this past season and an injury-prone Jameis Winston. Well, Saints fans, it’s looking like the team has begun its search for that answer as well. According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have invited Derek Carr for a visit and the Raiders have officially approved.
