Louisiana Family of Four Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide

A Harvey, Louisiana family of four is dead in what investigators are saying appears to be a murder-suicide. Louisiana Family Of Four Dead In Apparently Murder-Suicide. Sheriff Joe Lopinto with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in Harvey, La at around 8 am this morning (2/9/23) according to KLFY.
Only Louisiana Restaurant With ‘Rougarou’ Theme

If you're from Louisiana you've probably heard of the Rougarou. But have you heard of Louisiana's only Rougarou-themed restaurant?. The Louisiana legend, Rougarou, is a swamp, werewolf-like monster that supposedly lures people into the swamps of Louisiana at night and kills them. Cajun legend states that the beast hunts Catholics who don't follow the Catholic Church's rules for Lent. To protect yourself from the swamp monster, you should put 13 small objects by each door.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023

Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures in the state by the end of the year. The additional stores closing in the Bayou State will include locations in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma, and Monroe. That's added to the previously announced closures coming to the Bossier City and Alexandria stores.
LSU’s Head Football Coach Brian Kelly Reportedly Files For Divorce From Wife

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WBRZ is reporting that LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly has filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years. The Baton Rouge news station reports, "Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly on Monday." The couple, who's been married for 28 years, have three adult...
Things a Cajun Oughta Know

When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
Derek Carr Plans to Visit the Saints Tomorrow

Saints fans have been begging for answers at quarterback after a failed Andy Dalton test run this past season and an injury-prone Jameis Winston. Well, Saints fans, it’s looking like the team has begun its search for that answer as well. According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have invited Derek Carr for a visit and the Raiders have officially approved.
