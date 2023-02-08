Read full article on original website
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
The Air-Wujiang Taihu New Town Complex: A Vertical Oasis for Software Entrepreneurs
Something Happening in the Air-Wujiang Taihu New Town Software Park Complex Building – This is an architectural attempt to make full use of site resources, resolve conflicts and turn waste into treasure. This is a space attempt to vertically stack highly active people and collide their thoughts. At the edge of Taihu Lake, Tus-Design Group designed a building containing lake view, sunshine and air, and used these resources to organize the work and life of software entrepreneurs, help them think in their own space, and collide with ideas in the air shared space.
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
Ergon Agora East Re-Interprets the Supermarket Experience
Ergon Agora East – The challenge was to re-interpret the common supermarket experience, by introducing a new vocabulary of materials and forms. An additional challenge was to intervene in an existing, old industrial shell and create a new, modern and of high-quality space. Architizer chatted with Tasos Georgantzis, Managing...
Icon or Eyesore: Are These the Ugliest Buildings in the World?
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. What’s scarier than your architectural peer disapproving of your design? A horde of social media critics. When it comes to divisive...
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
Meet Frida, the Robot That Paints AI-Driven Art in Real Life
Remember the olden days? When AI tools like Dall-E and Stable Diffusion turned your short text prompts into digital art? That's so 2022…. Meet Frida, an AI-driven robot out of Carnegie Mellon University that transforms your prompts into physical paintings, complete with bold brushstrokes in a variety of techniques. Perhaps most strikingly, the bot can change course as it paints to mimic the iterative nature of making art.
Discover What District Distribution Manager Jobs Entail – Commission Basis Job.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at the role of a District Distribution Manager, what it entails, and how it operates on a commission basis. We'll explore the challenges that come with such a role and discuss the potential rewards that can be experienced. Readers will also learn about the educational background, skills, and experience that are necessary to become a successful distribution manager. Finally, we will provide advice and tips on how to make the most of this unique and potentially lucrative opportunity. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the role of a District Distribution Manager and how to effectively leverage it. So, if you're looking to start a career in distribution management, this is the article for you. Let's get started!
How Entrepreneur Nick Wood Is Transforming Lives Through Digital Real Estate
Nick Wood, also known online as the "King of Digital Real Estate," is a true success story. From humble beginnings on his family's generational alfalfa farm to his current position as the CEO and founder of Digital Landlords, a multi-seven-figure business, Nick has proven that hard work and determination can pay off.Growing up on the farm instilled in Nick a strong work ethic and a commitment to making the most of every opportunity. This mindset served him well when, at 19, he decided to take a two-year humanitarian trip to West Africa. It was there that he gained fluency in...
DEWA is the first utility in the world to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that DEWA is working to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology supported by Microsoft. This will make DEWA the first utility globally and the first UAE government entity to use this new technology. This is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to promote its leadership locally and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005591/en/ DEWA is the first utility in the world to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology (Photo: AETOSWire)
Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!
If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
ChatGPT may reset the world of work as businesses rush to own artificial intelligence
If Friday's jobs numbers are anywhere near as spectacular as last month's, maybe no one will care if ChatGPT and its brace of new competitors begin doing more of the brain work that used to be reserved for humans. Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, the company that brought the...
Tecan Collaborates With Singular Genomics To Take Automated NGS Library Preparation Into the Future
Tecan has partnered with Singular Genomics to use the turnkey MagicPrep™ NGS system* to create sequencing-ready libraries for the G4™ Sequencing Platform. MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s experience in robust liquid handling and NGS, employing its proprietary chemistries and reagents to deliver walkway preparation of NGS libraries. In collaboration with Singular Genomics, these same benefits are now available to G4 sequencing users, allowing for conversion of MagicPrep NGS libraries into G4-ready samples using Singular Genomics adapters. The results are comparable to those obtained by traditional methods,1 reaffirming the compatibility of MagicPrep NGS and the G4 Sequencing Platform.
Pinterest Partners with Travel Noire to Create 'Safe Black Travel Hub'
In honor of Black History Month, Travel Noire is teaming up with Pinterest to curate a special Black travel board. Launching on Feb. 6, the “Safe Black Travel Hub” will feature destination inspiration, safety tips, travel necessities, and more. Each idea pin on the Pinterest board will cover one of the four pillars of traveling: discover, positivity, plan, and shop.
Lippert Launches Innovative Virtual Remote Assistant for RV Technical Support
Lippert, a leading expert in RV components, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new technology for RV users – the Virtual Remote Assistant (VRA). The VRA, which is available through the Lippert Customer Care Center, is a non-intrusive support platform that allows RV users to communicate with the support staff through video conferencing and photos directly from the web browser of their smartphone, according to a report by Camping Trade World.
Uncovering the Secrets to Startup Success: A Case Study of Tixel
How Tixel Used Strategy to Drive Growth, Industry Partnerships and Transparency to Outperform the Competition. Starting a business can be an exciting and challenging experience. With so many startups launching every day, it’s important to understand what sets successful businesses apart from those that fail. One startup that has found success in a highly competitive industry is Tixel, a platform for buying and selling tickets for events. Tixel’s success provides valuable lessons for anyone looking to start their own business or improve the success of their current business.
Steering the Ship: the Vital Role of Project Managers in Commercial Renovations
As the captain of a commercial renovation project, the project manager is responsible for steering the ship through choppy waters. A project manager’s job is to ensure that the project stays on course and meets all of its objectives. Without a strong project manager at the helm, a commercial renovation can quickly go off the rails. In this blog post, we’ll explore the vital role that project managers play in commercial renovations. We’ll also provide some tips on how to be a successful project manager. So whether you’re currently managing a commercial renovation or you’re considering taking on such a role in the future, read on to learn more about what it takes to succeed.
Revolutionary AI Chatbot "ChatGPT" Launches, Disrupting the Industry
In recent years, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has disrupted numerous industries, and now, a new AI chatbot is set to revolutionize the way we interact with technology. ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has been hailed as a game-changer in the AI industry, offering an unprecedented level of natural language processing and understanding.
