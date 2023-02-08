Read full article on original website
Attempted carjacking, second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport within a week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon. According to online dispatch record Caddo 911, 34 units from the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Linwood Avenue between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police say the […]
KTBS
Attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting shuts down busy Shreveport roadway
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting have shut down a busy area in southwest Shreveport. More than 30 Shreveport police units and additional EMS personnel have been on the scene since the incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday afternoon. There are two crime scenes spread a...
KSLA
BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
KSLA
VIDEO: Family members of man fatally shot by SPD officer speak out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.
ktalnews.com
Help find 2 men suspected of multi-vehicle burglaries in Benton
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects they say used credit cards taken from stolen vehicles to make purchases at Walmart. The suspects were captured in surveillance photos and are wanted for the burglary of multiple vehicles...
Shreveport Man Arrested for Domestic Abuse on Juvenile
Shreveport Police responded to a domestic abuse battery report on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 in the 2300 block of Marion Street. Officers discovered the suspect had already left the scene, but found a female juvenile victim suffering from mulitple injuries. During the investigation, Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department obtained...
ktalnews.com
Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
Alonzo Bagley was shot in the chest by Shreveport police after a neighbor allegedly called the police because of loud music. The post ‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains appeared first on NewsOne.
KTBS
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead in Shreveport; chase, arrests in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. - A teenager shot Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting that started in Shreveport and ended with a car chase into Bossier City has died. Danthony Johnson, 19, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital less than an hour after he was shot multiple times, the Caddo Coroner's Office said.
wbrz.com
Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
KTBS
Portion of I-49 in Shreveport re-opened after truck crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - A big rig crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport brought traffic to a standstill overnight. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for hours between the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street. Details about the crash are limited....
KTBS
Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
cenlanow.com
Shreveport Mayor calls for change, saying citizens have endured too much violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Tom Arceneaux called for change on Tuesday, just hours after the residents of Shreveport lost another priceless life to senseless violence. “Shreveport is faced with yet another senseless loss of life on the streets of our city,” stated the Mayor. “Danthony Johnson should have...
KTBS
BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
