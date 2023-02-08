SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO