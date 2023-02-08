Read full article on original website
max983.net
Argos Town Council Discusses New Building Lease with Mediacom, Mortgage Foreclosure
Article submitted by James Master, Managing Editor of The Pilot News. The Argos Town Council members considered a new lease with Mediacom for a small building by the water tower. Town Attorney Derek Jones explained that the town has a lease with Mediacom for a small building by the water...
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners Discuss Proposed Work Session
The Marshall County Commissioners discussed a proposed upcoming work session with the Marshall County Council. Commissioner Kevin Overmyer commented that he received an email from Auditor Angie Birchmeier of a work session with the Marshall County Council for Monday, February 20 following the regular meeting of the commissioners. He said he will not be available at the proposed time for the session as he has an appointment and he was not consulted concerning a possible work session. Commissioner Michael Burroughs will likely not be available that day as it was mentioned that he will have a medical procedure a few days prior to the meeting date.
max983.net
Culver Community School Board Approves Construction Bids
The Culver Community School Board members were given recommendations from SiteLogIQ on bids to approve for upcoming construction projects at the school corporation this summer. For the Culver Elementary School projects, it was recommended that R. Yoder Construction win the bid. The general construction bid with an alternate bid for...
max983.net
Plymouth Chamber of Commerce Hosting Community meeting with State Legislators
The Plymouth Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community meeting with state legislators Friday, February 17 for an hour beginning at noon ET at the REES Theatre at 100 N. Michigan Street in Plymouth. Indiana State Senators and Representatives who represent Marshall County will inform attendees about current bills and...
max983.net
Several Races Develop in May Primary Municipal Election in Marshall County
Several races have developed in the May Primary Municipal Election in Marshall County. Four candidates will be seeking the Republican nomination for mayor of the City of Plymouth. Republicans Greg Compton, Rick Cooper Jr. (Coop), Nick Fisher and John R. Grolich are on the May ballot. The winning candidate in May will meet Democrat Robert W. Listenberger on the ballot in November.
WANE-TV
Andrews eyes Huntington water supply to solve water woes
ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Many citizens of Andrews, Indiana are entrenched in a court case against several companies for chemicals in their town’s drinking water. While the plaintiffs may be able to wait for the longwinded machine of justice to churn out results, likely years down the line, the town doesn’t have that luxury.
max983.net
Plymouth School Board to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth School Board members will meet tonight where they will consider revisions to administrative conditions and benefits, along with revisions to the Classified conditions of employment and Classified employee guidelines. The first reading of new and revised policies and guidelines concerning meal charge account procedures will be considered, and...
WNDU
Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is seeking public input for their “Water Tower Park Renovation Project.”. The department will host a public forum on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Police and Fire Training Center located at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. Funding is provided by a $250,000 community development block grant and a $250,000 federally funded land Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
WNDU
Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Commissioners approve $1.5 million for new bike path, pedestrian bridge project
Elkhart County Commissioners approved $1.5 million during their meeting on Monday for the new bike path and pedestrian bridge project. The path and bridge will run alongside County Road 17 across the tracks. The project will give access to the new courthouse by way of Reith Boulevard. According to Goshen...
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
WNDU
South Bend Common Council tables reparations resolution indefinitely
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council isn’t quite ready to dive into reparatory justice. Some last-minute maneuvering at the committee level Monday should allow members to wade in, instead. By a four-to-one margin, committee members indefinitely tabled a reparations resolution that was otherwise on course...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County E911 dispatchers recognized for response to school threats
On January 26 at 9:13 a.m., a call came into the Porter County E911 center about a "bomb threat and a possible active assailant" at Portage High School. Over the next two hours, calls came in about similar threats at Valparaiso and Wheeler high schools. For the six dispatchers working...
moderncampground.com
RV Technical Institute Announces March 2023 Training Dates
The RV Technical Institute (RVTI), the gold standard in RV technician training, has announced its upcoming in-person Level 1 and Level 2 classes for the month of March 2023. RV dealerships can train all their technicians with a subscription model for the low price of only $1,500 per dealership location. Individuals looking to get into the RV technician field can access the training for $600/year.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCS Looking At Having Its Own Salon, Cosmetology School
Warsaw Area Career Center is looking to have its own licensed salon and cosmetology school. The WACC’s cosmetology program was initially outsourced, but the business closed last year. As a result, the WACC has spent the last eight months developing an on-site cosmetology program, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
WNDU
South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
abc57.com
Elkhart County is prepared for rail emergencies similar to derailment in Northeastern Ohio
ELKHART, Ind.- Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect in a northeastern Ohio town after a train derailment sparked a massive fire and concerns about air quality. A Norfolk Southern train with more than 100 cars derailed in East Palestine. Norfolk Southern has a large depot in Elkhart county, local...
iusbpreface.net
Food Truck Fridays come to campus
This semester, IU South Bend has started Food Truck Fridays. The idea was originally presented by the Student Government Association to the administration in discussions about improving food choices on campus. It is also a great way to get together with friends on a Friday. Staff-Writer. This semester, IU South...
abc57.com
Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire mourns the death of recently retired firefighter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of Firefighter Mike Brown, who recently retired from the department. Brown retired on January 7, 2023, and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25.
