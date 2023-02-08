The Marshall County Commissioners discussed a proposed upcoming work session with the Marshall County Council. Commissioner Kevin Overmyer commented that he received an email from Auditor Angie Birchmeier of a work session with the Marshall County Council for Monday, February 20 following the regular meeting of the commissioners. He said he will not be available at the proposed time for the session as he has an appointment and he was not consulted concerning a possible work session. Commissioner Michael Burroughs will likely not be available that day as it was mentioned that he will have a medical procedure a few days prior to the meeting date.

