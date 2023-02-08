Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Former President Accused of Attempting Coup Calls Biden ‘Most Corrupt President in American History’
President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening — a soft launch of sorts to his 2024 re-election campaign — called for for bipartisan unity while admonishing GOP efforts to undermine his party’s accomplishments. Trump, who has already declared his run for the White House, delivered his rebuttal to Biden as the two men brace for a potential showdown next year. In a pre-recorded video, Trump touted what he called “the real state of the union” and accused Biden and “radical Democrats” of failing on immigration and crime, while also attacking transgender people. “Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
CNBC
Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an...
Democrats sent by Kamala Harris' advisors to praise her actually confided to the New York Times that they'd 'lost hope in her'
The New York Times reported that dozens of Democrats within the vice president's circle have lost faith in her ability to lead the party.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Support Craters for Biden in New 2024 Presidential Poll
Support for President Joe Biden has appeared to take a significant hit, according to a new poll released by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, as Biden's numbers among Democrats for a potential 2024 bid for reelection crashed 15 points since November, immediately following the midterm election.
Covering for Biden? Pentagon Says Multiple Trump-era Spy Balloons Flew Over U.S. Undetected, Nobody Was Notified
The spy balloon incident has become more intricate with the Pentagon's recent statement that more Chinese spy balloons were spotted over U.S. territory during the Trump presidency, but no members of the leadership in the Trump administration or the U.S. intelligence department were informed.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
House Republicans take their first swat at Biden’s Covid response
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans took their first crack at Biden administration officials over their response to the Covid pandemic during a hearing Wednesday as part of a wider push to use their new power in Washington to probe everything from the actions of the FBI to the business dealings of the president's son.
BBC
US military shoots down fourth flying object over North America
The US has shot down another unidentified flying object in the fourth military operation of its kind this month. President Joe Biden ordered it to be downed near Lake Huron, close to the Canadian border, on Sunday afternoon. The object could have interfered with commercial air traffic as it was...
Comments / 0