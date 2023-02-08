ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Rolling Stone

Former President Accused of Attempting Coup Calls Biden ‘Most Corrupt President in American History’

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening — a soft launch of sorts to his 2024 re-election campaign — called for for bipartisan unity while admonishing GOP efforts to undermine his party’s accomplishments. Trump, who has already declared his run for the White House, delivered his rebuttal to Biden as the two men brace for a potential showdown next year. In a pre-recorded video, Trump touted what he called “the real state of the union” and accused Biden and “radical Democrats” of failing on immigration and crime, while also attacking transgender people. “Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and...
ARKANSAS STATE
CNBC

Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay

During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Daily News Now

Support Craters for Biden in New 2024 Presidential Poll

Support for President Joe Biden has appeared to take a significant hit, according to a new poll released by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, as Biden's numbers among Democrats for a potential 2024 bid for reelection crashed 15 points since November, immediately following the midterm election.
The Hill

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…

